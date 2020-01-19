WTI: Libyan crisis help chart a gap-up opening, $60.00 in the spotlight

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI holds on to recovery gains, backed by a week-start gap-up.
  • Libyan oil exports are stopped, the Berlin conference favors no external meddling.
  • Receding odds of the US-Iran war, the US off might trigger the pullback.

WTI begins the week’s trading with a leap from Friday’s close of $58.60 to $59.25. The black gold portrays the oil traders’ upbeat sentiment backed by the geopolitical crisis in Libya. However, the recent headlines from Germany and off at the US, coupled with no tension between the US and Iran, may question the bulls.

Bulls cheer geopolitical crisis…

The oil-rich nation is regaining the global attention for the first time after 2011’s overthrow of Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi. During the recent incidence, renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar blocked the Hamada-Zawiya oil pipeline, capable of removing 8,00,000 barrels per day of exports. Following the power play, global leaders met in Berlin and agreed that no external forces will be entertained and major powers are "fully committed" to a peaceful resolution in Libya.

Also favoring the oil prices is news from Iraq where violent protesters put a full-stop on the oil production of the Al Adhab field.

Even so, market's risk tone remains mostly upbeat with the US 10-year treasury yeilds and S&P 500 Futures both charting positive territories by the press time.

It should also be noted that the recent oil inventory numbers from the US have been upbeat while the Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count registered a surprise increase to 673 from 659 prior.

While expected peace in Libya and sustained US dollar strength could cap the price gains, an increase in protests at Iraq might keep the bulls happy. However, a lack of liquidity could be witnessed as the US bourses will be closed due to Martin Luther King’s Birthday.

Technical Analysis

21-day SMA level near $60.40 and December 31 low around $60.70 can keep near-term upside restricted while mid-month low near $57.40 could restrict the declines.

Additinal important levels

Overview
Today last price 59.5
Today Daily Change 0.88
Today Daily Change % 1.50%
Today daily open 58.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.5
Daily SMA50 59.02
Daily SMA100 57.28
Daily SMA200 57.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.97
Previous Daily Low 58.28
Previous Weekly High 59.28
Previous Weekly Low 57.38
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.66

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

