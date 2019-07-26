  • WTI balancing on key support which guards 61.8% Fibo.
  • Accumulation of daily 20, 50 and 200 moving averages guard 60 handle. 

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced by 0.16% by the close on Wall Street but the price has been capped by the 200-day moving average. On the downside, a break of support located on the rising support line of the channel at 55.80, opens 54.60, (61.8% Fibo). Further out, the 14th Jan 50.41 lows are ahead of the 26th November lows which are located at 49.44. On the upside, a push through 57.40 and the accumulation of daily 20, 50 and 200 moving averages opens the 20-week moving average, bulls will then look to the 60 handle and double top in the 60.80s.

WTI

Overview
Today last price 55.98
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 55.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.7
Daily SMA50 56.96
Daily SMA100 59.42
Daily SMA200 56.76
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.02
Previous Daily Low 55.85
Previous Weekly High 60.98
Previous Weekly Low 54.87
Previous Monthly High 59.93
Previous Monthly Low 50.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.57
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 56.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.87

 

 

