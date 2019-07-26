- WTI balancing on key support which guards 61.8% Fibo.
- Accumulation of daily 20, 50 and 200 moving averages guard 60 handle.
West Texas Intermediate crude advanced by 0.16% by the close on Wall Street but the price has been capped by the 200-day moving average. On the downside, a break of support located on the rising support line of the channel at 55.80, opens 54.60, (61.8% Fibo). Further out, the 14th Jan 50.41 lows are ahead of the 26th November lows which are located at 49.44. On the upside, a push through 57.40 and the accumulation of daily 20, 50 and 200 moving averages opens the 20-week moving average, bulls will then look to the 60 handle and double top in the 60.80s.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|55.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|55.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.7
|Daily SMA50
|56.96
|Daily SMA100
|59.42
|Daily SMA200
|56.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.02
|Previous Daily Low
|55.85
|Previous Weekly High
|60.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.87
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Spinning bottom makes today’s close pivotal
EUR/USD witnessed two-way business before one Thursday and ended the day with moderate gains. Essentially, the pair created a spinning bottom candle, which consist of short real body centered between long wicks.
GBP/USD: Rolling into the Asian session, sub-1.2480 resistance
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2480 resistance and descending SMAs suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. Bears need a break below 1.2435 support to travel south towards 1.2388.
USD/JPY: Price consolidates close to New york highs in Asia ahead of US GDP
USD/JPY shot up from 108.04 to a high of 108.75 and is consolidated around the highs in Tokyo's opening hour. The USD picked up a bid & the DXY rallied to the highest levels since mid-June.
Gold: Eyes 50-day MA support after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to the 50-day moving average (MA) support, currently at $1,406, having created a bearish outside day candle on Thursday. A bearish outside day occurs when the day begins on an optimistic note.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.