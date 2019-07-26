West Texas Intermediate crude advanced by 0.16% by the close on Wall Street but the price has been capped by the 200-day moving average. On the downside, a break of support located on the rising support line of the channel at 55.80, opens 54.60, (61.8% Fibo). Further out, the 14th Jan 50.41 lows are ahead of the 26th November lows which are located at 49.44. On the upside, a push through 57.40 and the accumulation of daily 20, 50 and 200 moving averages opens the 20-week moving average, bulls will then look to the 60 handle and double top in the 60.80s.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.