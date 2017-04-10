WTI keeps losses near $ 50 mark ahead of EIA report

WTI keeps losses near $ 50 mark ahead of EIA reportBy Dhwani Mehta
Having hit fresh ten-day lows just below $ 50 mark, WTI (US oil futures on NYMEX) regained the last and entered a phase of bearish consolidation, as the bears await the EIA crude inventory report for the next push lower.
The black gold extended the downward spiral this Wednesday, as markets continue to take profits off the table amid strong belief that the third-quarter has been excessive. Also, the commodity remains under pressure on bearish API report, which showed a bigger-than expected build seen in gasoline stocks. Meanwhile, oil traders ignored a drop of 4.1mln barrels in crude stockpiles.
Ahead of the official US government fuel inventory data published by the EIA, markets digest the latest headlines from the Russian Energy Minister Novak, citing a reduction in the country’s output levels last month.
At the time of writing, WTI trades -0.65% lower at $ 50.09, while Brent drops -0.80% to $ 55.55 levels.
WTI technical levels
Jeffrey Halley at OANDA ASIA-PACIFIC noted: “WTI spot has nearby support at 49.60 followed by a series of daily lows and the 200-day moving average at 49.25. A break of 49.25 implies a much deeper correction is on the cards to the 100-day moving average at 47.60. Resistance is at 50.50 initially followed by the 51.40 regions, a daily double top and the former trend line support that WTI broke on Monday.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.