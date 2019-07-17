WTI keeps bleeding and takes on fresh weekly lows

WTI has taken on new weekly lows below the prior 56.77.

U.S. crude supplies posted a smaller-than-expected weekly decline.

West Texas Intermediate oil has been travelling within a range of $56.49 and $58.34, still bleeding out from yesterday's slide, -1.31% on the day so far.

crude oil prices were pummeled yesterday in the back of a number of geopolitical headlines, including Pompeo's remarks that suggested the Iranians are ready to negotiate on their missile program, at the same time as President Trump's comments on the ability to impose more tariffs on China stoked growth fears.

This sapped risk appetite from the market and saw the complex come under pressure, while API release delivered the final blow. However, Positive progress could open the door to higher exports, and although Iranian sources subsequently denied the story, oil held its losses.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude supplies posted a smaller-than-expected weekly decline and stockpiles of gasoline and distillates saw sizable gains. As for future, August West Texas Intermediate dropped 84 cents, or 1.5%, to settle at $56.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish since July 2nd.

WTI levels

Yesterday, the price broke the 20-day moving average as well as the confluence of the 50 and 200 moving averages of the same period down at 57.90. Today, WTI has taken on new weekly lows below the prior 56.77 and bars now look to the 52 handle before the 14th Jan 50.41 lows. Further lower, the 26th November lows are located at 49.44 as a target.

WTI Overview Today last price 56.82 Today Daily Change -0.78 Today Daily Change % -1.35 Today daily open 57.6 Trends Daily SMA20 58.21 Daily SMA50 57.75 Daily SMA100 59.45 Daily SMA200 57.16 Levels Previous Daily High 60.16 Previous Daily Low 57.18 Previous Weekly High 60.99 Previous Weekly Low 57.37 Previous Monthly High 59.93 Previous Monthly Low 50.72 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.32 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 59.02 Daily Pivot Point S1 56.47 Daily Pivot Point S2 55.33 Daily Pivot Point S3 53.49 Daily Pivot Point R1 59.45 Daily Pivot Point R2 61.29 Daily Pivot Point R3 62.43



