WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports

The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures

Russia has almost run out of spare storage capacity in Western Regions, the statement added.

WTI bounces-back in Europe

The US oil appears to cheer the expectations of a sharp drop in the Russian oil products exports, as cited above, as the bulls now look to extend the bounce above the 20 mark. At the press time, WTI gains 1.50% to trade near the 20.20 region.

The barrel of WTI recovered above $20 from a brief dip to 19.80 levels in the last hour, as markets remain hopeful that a huge build in the US crude inventories will push the producers to deepen the output cuts.

The falling demand for oil and its products due to the coronavirus led economic disruptions seems to have contributed to the record surge in US stockpiles.

Despite the uptick, the black gold remains exposed to further downside risks, in the wake of the latest warning issued by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The IEA said on Wednesday that “there is no feasible agreement that could cut supply by enough to offset such near-term demand losses.”