WTI jumps above $ 53 on trade hopes, geopolitical woes ahead of EIA

Oil breaks higher Iran-Turkey geopolitical tensions and fresh trade optimism.

Further upside likely amid supply risks, as markets ignore bearish API report.

All eyes on trade developments ahead of the US EIA Crude Stocks data.

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) caught a fresh bid-wave last hour and broke the overnight consolidation phase to regain the 53 handle on escalating Iran-Turkey geopolitical tensions over Syria and trade-positive headlines.

Trade and geopolitics to remain the key drivers

The reports that Iran's military launched an unannounced military exercise near the country's border with Turkey helped put a bid under the black gold, as heightening geopolitical tensions could threaten oil supplies, already adding to the ongoing Mid-East supply disruption concerns. Tensions prevail between Turkey and Iran-allied Syria to clear the northern region of the country of Kurdish militants from the border.

On the Mid-East supply risks, political unrest in the OPEC’s two oil producers, Iraq and Ecuador, threatens to disrupt the output, with Ecuador oil output likely to fall by one-third amid protests.

Adding to the renewed upside in the barrel of WTI, the risk-on action in the European markets amid fresh US-China trade optimism boosted the appetite for the higher-yielding oil. Earlier this Wednesday, a Chinese official said that China was open to partial US trade deal despite tech blacklist while FT reported that China has offered to buy extra 10mn tonnes of US goods to ease trade war.

Meanwhile, markets shrugged-off the bigger-than-expected build in the US Crude Stocks, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late-Tuesday, as attention shifts towards the US government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly crude inventory data due on the cards later today at 1430 GMT.

WTI Levels to watch