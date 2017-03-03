WTI jumps above $53 as seizure in Libya threatens output

WTI jumps above $53 as seizure in Libya threatens outputBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Crude oil prices have accelerated the upside on news from Libya, lifting West Texas Intermediate above $53.
Libya's biggest oil port seized by an armed group (via Bloomberg)
- Benghazi Defense Brigades, a militia that’s not allied to the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli, took control of the Es Sider terminal on Friday afternoon
- Oil prices jump as seizure threatens to choke output revival
- Brent crude futures climbed as high as $55.86
- Libya's oil production was about 700,000 bpd in February