WTI is testing key support as bull's hopes balance on a US/sino trade-deal signing

- WTI prices trending down to test the 200-DMA.
- Iran/US tensions have eased and markets are looking at the demand fundamentals again.
West Texas Intermediate crude oil is currently trading at $58.16 having travelled between a low of $57.97 and $59.26, -1.71% on the day so far and well below the $65.65s post Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi targets.
We witnessed aggressive sell-side activity on the latest EIA release (+1.1 million vs. -3.5 million expected) to the 59.15s, into the Wednesday’s NY close and its been downhill ever since to channel support and the 200-day moving average. Key industry reports from the EIA, IEA and OPEC will be closely watched this week.
Meanwhile, the de-escalation of US-Iranian tensions in the aftermath of the killing of Souleimani had kicked off a noteworthy round of CTA selling in energy markets, according to analysts at TD Securities who argued that it "provides a significant headwind to further gains, largely concentrated in WTI crude."
"WTI's backwardation is also narrowing sharply, which is firmly in line with our expectations of a surplus in 2020H1."
Time to focus on fundamental demand issues
With tensions between the United States and Iran cooling, investors have had time to focus on fundamental demand issues – immediate support could stem from the signing of the so-called, 'phase-one deal' between the US and China. There were reports today that the Chinee delegation has arrived safely in Washington. the signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on the later 15th this week. The US has invited at least 200 people to a ceremony for the signing, but the two nations have not yet finalised details of what will be signed, White House officials said last week.
WTI levels
The price is testing the 200-day moving average and rising channel support around a 50% mean reversion of the October rally.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.84
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.42
|Today daily open
|58.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.96
|Daily SMA50
|58.81
|Daily SMA100
|57.11
|Daily SMA200
|57.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.8
|Previous Daily Low
|58.88
|Previous Weekly High
|65.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.69
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
