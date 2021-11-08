WTI is starting the week off better bid, eyes on $82.00

- WTI bulls stay in charge at the start of the week and eye the $82 area.
- Markets continue to price the OPEC+ Group rebuff of the US call to boost supplies.
Crude prices climbed by more than 2% on Friday on renewed supply concerns after OPEC+ producers rebuffed a US call to accelerate output increases even as demand nears pre-pandemic levels. On Monday, the bulls remain in control and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil has added 0.2% so far. WTI has moved from a low of $81.07 to a high of $81.75 as traders continue to price the OPEC+ Group rebuff of the US call to boost supplies beyond its schedule of 0.4-million-barrels per day monthly increases.
The cartel's decision came as it expects demand in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year will be weak. ''OPEC's message to consumer nations was resoundingly clear—not only has the group of producers eased fears of a faster pace of output hikes, but it has clarified that member nations won't compensate for those who are underproducing relative to their quotas,'' analysts at TD Securities explained. ''This suggests that the very cautious pace of output hikes should keep energy markets on a tightening trajectory in the near term.''
Meanwhile, the number of oil rigs operating in the US rose by six this week, according to data compiled by energy-services firm Baker Hughes (BKR). Reuters reported that the count ended at 450 in the seven days through Friday, quoting Baker Hughes. ''A year earlier, the US had 226 oil rigs in operation. Oil and gas rigs in the US rose by six to 550. Gas was unchanged at 100 rigs, the Houston-based company's data showed. In the same period of 2020, there were 71 gas rigs and three miscellaneous rigs in operation.'' Reuters also reported that, overall, ''there were 300 rigs operating a year ago. Across North America, oil and gas equipment was unchanged at 710, up from 386 at the same point last year. In Canada, the count was down by six to 160, compared with 86 operating during the same period last year. ''
The Iran wild card is back
Last week, the United States on Friday hit Iran with a fresh set of sanctions as President Joe Biden prepares for a key weekend meeting with European leaders to discuss the possible resumption of nuclear talks with the Islamic Republic. It was been reported last week that Iran's talks with world powers aimed at reinstating a 2015 nuclear deal will resume on Nov. 29. Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, was reported to have spoken and announced the date as Western concerns over Tehran's nuclear advances grow.
Analysts at TD Securities explained that their ''proprietary gauge of energy supply risk has only managed to wobble in response to the Iran wildcard, shrugging off the aggressive decline in European natural gas and Chinese coal prices. This reflects the fact that the right tail in energy supply risk is fat, despite the decline in spot prices, as the market's ability to withstand a shock this winter is extremely low.''
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|80.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.7
|Daily SMA50
|76.08
|Daily SMA100
|73.24
|Daily SMA200
|68.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.91
|Previous Daily Low
|78.15
|Previous Weekly High
|83.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.61
|Previous Monthly High
|84.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
