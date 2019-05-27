WTI in a phase of consolidation sub-$ 58.50 amid light trading

- Oil undermined by US-China trade war and global growth concerns
- Downside appears capped amid supply threats and OPEC cuts.
- Focus shifts to US weekly crude stockpiles data for fresh direction.
Following the Asian steady decline from the 59 handle, WTI (futures on Comex) is seen consolidating in a tight range below the 58.50 barrier, with the bias leaning towards the downside amid looming concerns over the US-China trade dispute.
On the US-China trade update, the US President Trump recently said that “we are not ready to make a deal with China”, refueling concerns over the ongoing trade dispute. Moreover, uncertainty over the UK political situation and Brexit also continues to weigh on the investors' mood and in turn reduce the appetite towards the higher-yielding assets such as oil.
However, the losses appear capped as the black gold continues to draw support from the looming supply risks, in the wake of the US sanctions on Iran’s exports and escalating Middle East geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, the ongoing OPEC oil output cuts also help keep the downside in check.
Markets now stay focused on the US weekly crude inventory reports due later in the week ahead for the next direction on the prices. In the meantime, the risk sentiment amid trade-related developments will continue to remain the key market driver amid thin trading.
WTI Technical Levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73
|Today daily open
|58.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.98
|Daily SMA50
|62.3
|Daily SMA100
|58.53
|Daily SMA200
|59.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59
|Previous Daily Low
|57.52
|Previous Weekly High
|63.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.36
|Previous Monthly High
|66.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|60.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results
EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones. Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.
GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns.
USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65
After closing the previous week in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair staged a modest recovery but struggled to gather momentum amid thin trading volume on Monday. The pair was up 0.18% on a daily basis 109.48.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.
Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders.