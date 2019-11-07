WTI ignores supply/geopolitical risk amid sluggish trade sentiment, high inventory build

- WTI retraces from 200-day SMA.
- Saudi Arabia’s plan for higher prices confronts EIA’s stockpile rise.
- Iran steps further away from Nuclear Deal, US-China “Phase One” deal in limbo.
Mixed plays surrounding the oil economy questions WTI’s latest pullback while holding it modestly changed around $56.50 during early Thursday.
The energy benchmark recently dropped from six weeks high after the weekly report published by the United States (US) Energy Information Administration (EIA) mentioned that crude oil inventories rose beyond market forecasts for a build of 1.5 million barrels to 7.9 million barrels in the week ending November 1st. Adding to the black gold’s weakness were concerns that the much-awaited trade deal between the US and China will now take place in December than earlier expected mid-November deadline.
However, the declines seem to be challenged off-late with Aljazeera news that Iran is heading further away from its nuclear pact with global leaders while officially injecting uranium gas into centrifuges in Fordow. Also restricting the downside were comments from the Iranian leader Khamenei.
Talks concerning Saudi Arabia’s push to global oil producers towards the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) output cuts seem to have played its role in piercing 200-day SMA.
With no major oil-related data/events up for publishing, investors will keep a track of global trade/political headlines for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
A daily closing beyond 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $57.50 could propel the quote towards late-September highs near $59.54/50 while $60.00 could be next on bulls’ target afterward. However, an extended pullback seems to drag the oil benchmark to the four-week-old rising trend line that stands around $54.55 by the press time.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|56.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.02
|Daily SMA50
|55.53
|Daily SMA100
|56.06
|Daily SMA200
|57.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.9
|Previous Daily Low
|56.18
|Previous Weekly High
|56.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.77
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Double top breakdown confirmed
On Wednesday, the pair closed below 1.1073 (Oct. 25 low), confirming a double top breakdown on the daily chart. The bearish reversal pattern has opened the doors for 1.0966 (target as per the measured move method). The path of least resistance is to the downside.
GBP/USD: Bounces off 3-week-old rising trendline
Although its first downtick below 100-bar SMA in over a month signals the GBP/USD pair’s weakness, prices recently bounced off short-term support line while taking the bids to 1.2860 during early Asian session on Thursday.
USD/JPY keep traders guessing after Tankan data, trade news occupy driver’s seat
Following its another U-turn from the key 109.28/32 resistance zone, USD/JPY looks for direction amid downbeat sentiment of domestic manufacturers and a mild recovery in risk sentiment.
Gold struggles around 50-day EMA amid US-China trade jitters, USD strength
While broad strength of the USD exerts downside pressure on gold prices, uncertainty surrounding the US-CN trade relations keeps the decline limited. As a result, the safe-haven seesaws near $1,490 amid initial Thursday morning in Asia.
What to Expect from BoE as Currencies Fall on Trade Worries
All of the major currencies traded lower today on reports that the first part (phase one) US-China trade deal could be delayed to December. After years of back and forth, no one is surprised that there are more setbacks.