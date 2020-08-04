WTI ignores API draw to consolidate gains beyond $41.50

- WTI seesaws in a choppy range between $41.60 and $41.75 off-late.
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock dropped 8.587 million barrels versus -6.829M prior.
- Blasts in Beirut failed to put a bid amid delay in the US stimulus plan.
- EIA data, risk catalysts will be on the driver’s seat, US data may add filters.
WTI seesaws around $41.65 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The oil benchmark has been trading in a choppy range despite notable declines in the private inventory data. The reason could be traced from the market’s cautious sentiment that seems to take more clues from the US stimulus updates off-late.
Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) suggest the weekly Weekly Crude Oil Stock depleted 8.587 million barrels during the week ended on July 31. The inventory figures from the industry player slipped below the previous -6.829 million barrels of a draw.
Talking about the risk catalysts, American Congress members haven’t yet provided any details of the much-awaited stimulus plan despite the expiry of unemployment claims benefits on Friday. The decision is keenly awaited as policymakers will go on a vacation after this week. Also adding to the risk-off mood be the latest tension between the US and China over TikTok and the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.
It should be noted that the recent blast in Lebanon couldn’t escalate the previous day’s WTI buying despite marking a loss of over 70, not to forget injuries to more than 3,700. The moves can be joined to the global oil producers’ recent increase in the output as well as Beirut’s smaller contribution to the energy market.
Looking forward, weekly official Crude Oil Stocks Change from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will become the immediate catalyst for the black gold. Forecasts suggest a recovery in stockpile draw from 10.612 million barrels to 3.267M during the week ended on July 31. While the data indicates further hardships for the oil bulls, a stimulus deal by the US decision-maker and/or upbeat US ISM Non-Manufacturing data can help the quote to remain positive.
Technical analysis
Higher low formation propels the commodity to attack the previous month’s high of $42.52 in search of February’s bottom surrounding $44.00. On the contrary, $40.00 becomes near-term key support.
Additioanl important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|1.78%
|Today daily open
|40.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.92
|Daily SMA50
|39.17
|Daily SMA100
|32.26
|Daily SMA200
|43.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.37
|Previous Daily Low
|39.75
|Previous Weekly High
|41.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.1
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well bid above 1.1800, eyes on US ADP, stimulus talks
EUR/USD extends Tuesday’s run-up to a three-day top above 1.1800. US Congress still lingers over aid package, US-China trade talks can resume mid-August. Eurozone/ US Services PMI to remain in focus.
Gold: Buy the dips circa $2008 after a correction from record highs
Gold quickly retraced $20 from fresh all-time highs of $2031.20, as investors took profits off the table after the relentless rise. Despite the pullbacks, the path of least resistance is to the upside amid persistent downbeat tone seen around the US dollar.
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak ahead of UK Services PMI
GBP/USD bulls cheer pullback and look to regain 1.3100. Broad US dollar weakness, hopes of further stimulus from the UK underpins the Cable. Fears of the bigger second wave of virus, challenge buyers ahead of the BOE. US data, stimulus talks to be the key catalysts.
US ADP Employment Change July Preview: Following the high frequency data
Hiring at American companies in July is forecast to slow as firms scale back plans as they wait for the economic impact of the second wave of the Covid cases in several large US states. Manufacturing employment index trailed overall sector improvement.
WTI ignores API draw to consolidate gains beyond $41.50
WTI seesaws around $41.65 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The oil benchmark has been trading in a choppy range despite notable declines in the private inventory data. The reason could be traced from the market’s cautious sentiment that seems to take more clues from the US stimulus updates off-late.