WTI holds weaker below key MAs as trade woes confront geopolitics

- Modest expectations from the US-China trade negotiations.
- The UK-Iran geopolitics remains active but talks in Vienna seem constructive.
- WTI remains below 50 and 200-day MA.
With the constructive talks at Vienna joining hands to receding odds of any breakthrough from the US-China trade negotiations, WTI remains on a back foot below key moving averages (MA) while making the rounds to $56.00 on early Monday.
Despite calling the British proposal to have the EU-led naval mission to safeguard the ships in the Gulf of Hormuz as "provocative" and "hostile", Iran considered the talks between the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal as constructive, as per the BBC. Representatives from Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China recently gathered in Vienna to salvage the latest tension amid the parties to the key nuclear deal.
On the other hand, the Sky News reported that the UK increased the number of troops to Bahrain to protect its oil ships in the Gulf after Iran’s seizure of the UK ship extends into the second week.
Alternatively, leading news headlines keep low expectations from the trade negotiations between the US and China as none of the parties have shown readiness to clear key stumbling blocks ahead of the two-day talks that start from Tuesday.
Elsewhere, the Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Counts slip for the fourth consecutive week to 776, the lowest since February 2017, as per the Reuters.
While there doesn’t seem any oil-related data on the economic calendar up for publishing today, investors may keep an eye over the qualitative catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
$55.50 – $56.00 area comprising 50 and 200-day MA becomes an immediate key resistance for the oil benchmark to clear in order to aim for $58.30 and $60.00. On the downside, monthly low around $54.70 seems the important support to watch.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bears will wait for the Fed to add pressure
After reaching a fresh two-year low, the EUR/USD pair has finished the week not far above such low at 1.1125, as the dollar got an additional impulse at the end of the week from a better-than-expected Q2 GDP reading.
GBP/USD remains on a back foot around multi-year low amid no-deal Brexit fears
While the first week of the PM Johnson’s rule didn’t bode well for the British Pound (GBP), as anticipated, the GBP/USD pair remains weak near multi-year low as it trades close to 1.2380 during early Monday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY pulling back from daily doji and ahead of trade-talk noise and the Fed
USD/JPY has started out on the backfoot in Tokyo today, testing the 50-day moving average and falling just shy of the 109 handle and stop territory. Former highs and a critical Fibonacci level at around 108.40 provide immediate support.
Gold prices firm at the start of the week ahead of key risks event clash
Gold prices have rallied and are trading 0.35% higher at $1423 at the time of writing having climbed from a low of 1418 at the start of the week following a futures close of $1,419.30 an ounce and printing a weekly loss of 0.5%.
US economy slows in the second quarter as business investment fades
The American consumer backed by a red hot labor market was not enough to keep the US economy from cooling in the second quarter as business investment stuttered beset by trade and global growth concerns.