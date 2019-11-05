WTI holds the upside above $ 57 despite bearish API data

- Oil firmer amid trade optimism that overshadows API Crude Inventory build.
- All eyes on trade developments and EIA Crude Stocks data for fresh direction.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) holds the higher ground near six-week highs of $ 57.49 reached in the US last session, as the bulls consolidate the recent gains despite a big build in the US private sector Crude Stocks data, per the American Petroleum Institute (API). The API report showed that US Crude Stocks rose by about 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 1 vs. an increase of 0.592 million barrels seen last.
The black gold rose over a percent on Tuesday, mainly driven by the risk-on market profile amid increased hopes of a US-China trade deal and also on optimism that the US could likely roll back some existing tariffs on Chinese imports. China urged the US to remove some tariffs already imposed before signing phase one of the deal, as cited by Politico a day before. The bulls cheered the news, as easing US-China trade tensions could see a positive economic impact and in turn help lift the global oil demand growth.
Additionally, the upbeat remarks from the OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo also collaborate to the upside in the barrel of WTI. Barkindo said that the oil market outlook for 2020 may be brighter than previously forecast, downplaying any need for deeper production cuts. Further, the renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran also keeps the buoyant tone intact around oil prices. The rising US-Iran conflict may trigger supply disruption risks from OPEC’s no 2-oil exporter, Iran.
Attention now turns towards the official US government weekly Crude Stocks data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday at 1530 GMT for fresh direction on the prices. Also, the trade-related headlines will continue to influence the risk trends, eventually impacting the higher-yielding oil.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.74
|Today Daily Change %
|1.31
|Today daily open
|56.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.61
|Daily SMA50
|55.49
|Daily SMA100
|56.01
|Daily SMA200
|57.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.49
|Previous Daily Low
|55.9
|Previous Weekly High
|56.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.77
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-appetite boosted by encouraging US ISM Non-Manufacturing Index
The EUR/USD fell to a fresh three-week low of 1.1063, amid renewed dollar’s demand on the back of risk-appetite and persistent hopes that the US and CN are heading into ...
GBP/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle inside triangle above 200-day SMA
GBP/USD stays inside a three-week-old symmetrical triangle formation while taking rounds to 1.2883 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Strong RSI, quote’s sustained trading beyond 200-day SMA keep buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY: Bullish breakout around the corner
The USD/JPY regained the 109.00 level in the American afternoon, approaching the critical 109.30 resistance area, to settle a few pips below this last. The Yen could extend its rally toward 110.00 once above the 109.30 resistance area.
Gold stays close to 7-week low despite recent doubts over US-China trade deal
Although recent updates concerning the US-China trade deal keep recent optimism in check, strong US dollar (USD) and calls for a halt in the US Fed’s rate cuts seem to please the Gold bears. The bullion stays close to $1,484.
US Services PMI rebounds from thee year low, new orders, employment indexes rise
The US service sector grew more than anticipated in Oct as crucial gauges of new orders and employment rose suggesting that the yearlong descent may have stabilized, perhaps awaiting details of the proposed US CN trade accord.