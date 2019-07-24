WTI holds steady below key MAs amid mixed geopolitical headlines

- WTI remains modestly flat as a decline in crude inventory confronts mixed news/headlines concerning North Korea and Saudi Arabia.
- 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) limit immediate upside with $54.80/70 being the strong support to the south.
Despite witnessing trade positive news, coupled with lesser than forecast oil inventory numbers from the US, WTI remains little changed as political news play their role. The energy benchmark takes the rounds to $56.00 during early Thursday.
Be it the official EIA figures of the API numbers, both signal that the US crude stockpiles have been declining off-late. The -10.835 million barrels of contraction (versus -4.011 million barrels market consensus) in the US Crude Oil Stocks Change from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) follows the slump in the American Petroleum Institute (API) inventory numbers concerning the US.
The US and China are refraining from any negative headlines that can possibly disturb next week’s trade meeting in Beijing.
While the news that North Korea recently test-fired two short range missiles can play positive for the oil prices, the US President Donald Trump’s use of his Veto to turn down measures blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia challenge the sentiment.
Traders may now await the US response to the North Korean missile test and Saudi Arabia’s reaction to the President Trump’s support for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
The $57.00 becomes the key upside resistance for the black gold as it including 50 and 200-day SMA levels, a break of which can further propel prices towards $60.00 and then to a downward sloping trend-line since late-May, at $60.30. Alternatively, $54.80/70 horizontal support-zone comprising current month low and early June high seems a tough nut to crack for sellers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heading into ECB’s announcement near yearly lows
The common currency is among the weakest on sparse local data and mounting speculation the ECB will take more aggressive stimulus measures. Dollar’s strength added to EUR/USD bearish picture.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.2500 at the end of the day
The Pound holds on to gains against its American rival, but bulls hesitate. Boris Johnson became the PM and begun announcing its Cabinet. Political noise to lead the way for Sterling.
USD/JPY bulls run into supply and risk appetite dwindles on N.Korea headlines
USD/JPY has started to turn south in early Asia weighed by news that two unidentified projectiles were fired into the East Sea as North Korea gets frustrated by lack of progress in talks with the US. The pair is holding its ground for the time being.
Gold holds the rising support line having been capped by 2.618% Fibo extension
Gold prices are firm in the $1425s / $1426s in early Asia with plenty of geopolitical risks providing a cushion for bulls on downside corrections. The yellow metal was fairly strong overnight.
Crude oil falls sharply as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia look to resume production in Neutral Zone
Citing Kuwait's state news agency, KUNA, Reuters in the last hour reported that Saudi Arabia's energy minister visited Kuwait to discuss resuming oilproduction in the Saudi-Kuwait Neutral Zone.