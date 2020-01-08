WTI holds steady below $60bbls, focus on OPEC+ cuts

  • WTI prices stabilising below $60 as markets take profits. 
  • A de-escalation of the Persian Gulf crisis puts focus back to global reflation and OPEC+ cuts.

Oil prices plunged on Wednesday, with only a modest rebound in recent trade following reports of rockets hitting Green Zone in Baghdad. Oil was reversing the spike in yesterday's Asia trading after US President Donald Trump downplayed Iran's missile attack against US forces in Iraq.

Iran on Wednesday local time launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. WTI spiked to a high of $65.61 on the back of the attacks. 

Trump's address de-escalates Persian Gulf crisis

However, US President Donald Trump said Wednesday at the White House in the first address, following a prior Tweet, that no US casualties have resulted from the attack and that "Iran appears to be standing down," calling it "a good thing" for all parties concerned. The markets took this as de-escalation and as a result, WTI fell back to pre-attack levels down in the $59 handle. 

" The focus will promptly return to expectations for global reflation on the horizon, which along with OPEC+ cuts, provides the base-case for a range-bound market," analysts at TD Securities argued," adding, "The upside risk remains in Libya, where an escalating proxy war could pose an imminent threat to oil supplies, particularly as Turkish troops arrive in the country to support the GNA government. 

WTI levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 60.01
Today Daily Change -2.70
Today Daily Change % -4.31
Today daily open 62.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.88
Daily SMA50 58.56
Daily SMA100 57
Daily SMA200 57.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 63.17
Previous Daily Low 62.15
Previous Weekly High 64.11
Previous Weekly Low 60.67
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 62.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 62.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 62.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 61.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 63.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.22

 

 

AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6870 after Wednesday's Doji, eyes on Aussie/China data

AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6870 after Wednesday’s Doji, eyes on Aussie/China data

AUD/USD stops the previous fall after posting a trend reversal candlestick formation at the end of Wednesday. The de-escalation of the US-Iran tension confronted the earlier tension trades. Aussie trade balance, China CPI/PPI are in the spotlight.

USD/JPY: Greenback runs up and trades near 109.00 handle

USD/JPY: Greenback runs up and trades near 109.00 handle

The spot reached the 109.00 handle and is now finding support just above it and the main SMAs. As the bulls are in control the market can try to push higher towards 109.50 and 109.90 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Do manufacturing and service PMIs depict the same US economy?

Do manufacturing and service PMIs depict the same US economy?

Sentiment and activity indexes in the services sector rose in December as the pending trade deal with China set the stage for an improved US economy in the first half of the year.

The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.

