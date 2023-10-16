WTI holds steady around mid-$86.00s, over one-week high on Israel-Hamas conflict

- WTI touches a one-and-half-week high on Monday, albeit lacks follow-through buying.
- Traders now prefer to wait for fresh developments surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict.
- Worries about tightening global supply should act as a tailwind and limit the downside.
West Texas Intermediary (WTI) Crude Oil prices reverse a modest Asian session dip to the $85.80 area and move back closer to a one-and-half-week high touched earlier this Monday. The commodity currently trades around the $86.40 region, down less than 0.20% for the day as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait for more developments surrounding the Israel-Hamas clashes.
The evacuation deadline issued by the Israeli military to the residents of northern Gaza has been exhausted. This means that Israeli troops could launch a large-scale ground assault at any moment. Iran, meanwhile, warned on Saturday that if Israel's war crimes and genocide are not stopped then the situation could spiral out of control with far-reaching consequences. This raises the risk of a wide Middle East conflict and could affect supplies from countries in the world's top oil-producing region, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for Crude Oil prices.
This comes after the US last week toughened its stance against Russia and imposed sanctions on two shipping companies for carrying Russian Oil bought at a price greater than the $60/barrel price cap imposed by G7 countries last year. Russia is one of the world's top crude exporters and the tighter US scrutiny of its shipments could curtail global supply. Worries about tightening global supply, along with a forecast that global inventories will decline through the fourth quarter, might continue to lend some support to Crude Oil prices and favour bulls.
The upside, however, seems capped in the wake of growing worries that rapidly rising borrowing costs will dampen global economic activity and dent fuel demand. This might turn out to be the only factor that could keep a lid on any meaningful upside for Crude Oil prices. Nevertheless, the aforementioned supportive fundamental backdrop might continue to lend support to black gold and help limit any meaningful downside.
Technical levels to watch
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|86.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|86.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|87.34
|Daily SMA50
|84.92
|Daily SMA100
|79.21
|Daily SMA200
|77.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|86.63
|Previous Daily Low
|82.28
|Previous Weekly High
|86.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.45
|Previous Monthly High
|93.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0550 despite cautious mood
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.0550 amid a broadly softer US Dollar early Monday. Further upside in the pair, however, appears elusive amid escalating Hamas-Israel geopolitical risks. Focus shifts to ECB- and Fed-speak for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD trades firmer above 1.2150 amid softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is gaining traction above the mid-1.2100s in the European morning on Monday. The softer US Dollar lends some support to the pair amid a cautious risk tone on geopolitical fears. All eyes remain on Tuesday's key UK wage inflation data and US Retail Sales.
Gold price faces rejection near 200-day SMA, corrects from three-week highs
Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note and reverses a part of Friday’s rise to a multi-week high. Failure to find acceptance above the 200-day SMA prompts some profit-taking amid elevated US bond yields. Israel-Hamas conflict and Fedspeak in focus.
Pepe Coin run will not happen until PEPE breaks and holds above approximately $0….8045
Pepe coin price continues to struggle despite being the meme coin sensation at one point in its lifetime. The frog-themed token has taken to the trend seen among its peers in the meme coin ecosystem, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, among others.
Middle East tension set to continue to weigh on markets
Friday’s sell-off came about primarily over concerns over further escalation in the Middle East which kept investors cautious, while better than expected US bank earnings numbers helped US markets to hang onto their weekly gains.