WTI holds above $82.00, China’s woes, US Retail Sales eyed

- WTI reclaims the $82.00 mark after retreating from a weekly high of 82.56 in the Asian session.
- Chinese deflation, real estate sector concerns exert pressure on WTI prices.
- The tightening supply could further contribute to upward pressure on WTI prices.
- Oil traders will monitor US Retail Sales, API/EIA oil data.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around the $82.00 mark so far on Tuesday. The Chinese real estate sector is concerned, and a stronger USD exerts some selling pressure on the WTI price.
On Monday, the bonds and shares of Country Garden Holdings Co. plummeted after bondholders failed to receive coupon payments on two-dollar notes by the initial deadline, raising concerns that the company will be the next major defaulter. Country Garden's financial difficulties validate the worst concerns of investors regarding the nation's extensive real estate market.
Furthermore, the Chinese inflation data released last week fuels concern about the pace of China's post-pandemic recovery. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) YoY fell 0.3% in July from 0% prior. This figure indicates the deflation in China. This, in turn, exerts pressure on WTI prices as China is the major oil consumer in the world.
On the other hand, the tightening supply could further contribute to upward pressure on WTI prices. Saudi Arabia announced it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) through September. In the meantime, Russia's oil exports will also decrease by 300,000 bps in September.
Additionally, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed optimism regarding the global energy market in the second half of the year. Summer air travel, increased oil consumption for power generation, and rising Chinese petrochemical activity are the primary drivers of the IEA's anticipated 2.2 million bpd demand increase in 2023. OPEC anticipates a 2.44 million bpd increase in production.
OPEC raised its forecast for global economic growth to 2.7% from 2.6% and revised the figure for the following year to 2.6%, citing the fact that growth in the United States, Brazil, and Russia during the first half of 2023 exceeded initial estimates.
Moving on, oil traders will closely watch the US Retail Sales due on Tuesday. The monthly figure is expected to rise from 0.2% to 0.4% in July. Also, the American Petroleum Institute's (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock and EIA Crude Oil Stocks for the week ending August 11 will be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI price.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|81.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.13
|Daily SMA50
|74.92
|Daily SMA100
|74.88
|Daily SMA200
|76.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.6
|Previous Daily Low
|81.27
|Previous Weekly High
|84.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.66
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Low liquidity exposes BTC and crypto markets to manipulation
Bitcoin price has broken from consolidation, sliding south as cryptocurrency market players decry a shrinking volatility. The same goes for Ethereum price, which is closely correlated to BTC, with an almost similar price pattern over the last few weeks.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.