- On Tuesday, soft US economic data increased worries about a curtailed oil demand.
- US crude oil inventories withdrew more than 4 million barrels last week.
- WTI Price Analysis: The breaks of a 7-month-old downslope resistance trendline can pave the way for further gains.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) holds to its previous day’s gains, clings above the $80.00 per barrel psychological level as traders diggest over-the-weekend news of the OPEC planned cuts. WTI is trading at $80.96 PB, gains 0.71%.
Wall Street finished Tuesday’s session with losses after US jobs data revealed a deceleration in the labor market. The US JOLTs report showed a decrease in job openings of 632,000 from January’s 10.6 million to 9.9 million in February. Factory Orders plunged 0.7% MoM in February, slightly improving after January’s 2.1% plunge.
Given the backdrop and the recent release of global manufacturing PMIs weakening, it raised concerns about oil demand.
The commodities complex rose, led by Gold prices (XAU/USD) reaching new YTD highs at $2,025.17, while Silver (XAG/USD) broke the $25.00 mark.
Latest data revealed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), brought the total volume of cuts to 3.66 million BPD, including a 2 million barrel cut in October 2022, equal to about 3.7% of global demand.
In the meantime, US crude oil inventories withdrew more than 4 million barrels last week, according to sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.
Furthermore, money market futures expect the US Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged at 5.00%.
WTI Technical analysis
Following the OPEC+ crude oil output headline, WTI gapped over $6.00, breaking a 7-month-old downslope resistance trendline. That lifted WTIs towards $80.00 PB. Nevertheless, for a bullish continuation, buyers need to crack the YTD high at $81.75, which would clear the path to test the November 7 high at $93.73. On the flip side, any falls below $80.00 could send WTI’s diving towards $75.00.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|80.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.61
|Daily SMA50
|75.74
|Daily SMA100
|76.9
|Daily SMA200
|83.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.59
|Previous Daily Low
|75.76
|Previous Weekly High
|75.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.18
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
