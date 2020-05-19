WTI holding in bullish yet dubious territories in the $30's

- Oil demand in the world’s top oil importer has rebounded.
- Global economies sucking up the stockpiles, WTI buoyed.
- Risks of coronavirus contagion and bearish positioning remain a weight.
The price of a barrel of oil is currently trading at $31.58 having travelled between a range of $31.15 and $32.89, -1.89% at the time of writing. The risk-on sentiment is fading as we progress through the week although that is not to say the fundamentals are not favourable for oil in the near term.
Since the recovery in oil prices, there has been a switch-up in themes which are buoying prices in the energy sector. Economies are opening up again which is seeing demand pick up at a time where tumbling supply from both OPEC+ nations along with market-driven cuts led by the shale patch kick in. The June WTI contract expires today, (Eastern Time and closing at 2:30 p.m.), but there is little sign of WTI repeating the historic plunge below zero seen last month amid signs that demand for crude and derived fuels is recovering from its nadir.
Oil demand in the world’s top oil importer, China, has rebounded to pre-coronavirus levels which have underpinned this sizeable move in the energy complex. According to Bloomberg’s sources on Monday this week, "China’s gasoline and diesel consumption are already back to the pre-virus levels—a bullish sign for the oil market, which is looking at China for clues about when demand in the rest of the world could return to some form of normality."
China's oil demand had dropped by 20% In February and in early March due to the in the full lockdown and extended factory shutdowns and holidays. Over the past few weeks, more and more encouraging signs have emerged that China’s demand is recovering and helping lift global oil demand from the lows of the ‘Black April.’
So, there are two sides to the argument
The pent up demand on a global scale has seen Oil futures start the week off by posting their highest settlement in more than two months.
However, while we are seeing “optimism in the market, there is still plenty out there to be pessimistic about. As economies open up, so do the prospects for contagion. Moreover, the damage to the world economy has already been done.
Further upside will most likely be limited while huge stockpiles remain available along with plenty of spare capacity. Over $100 billion of capital expenditures have been cut and the US declines in the active rig count indicate lower activity. So, there are two sides to the argument.
Analysts at TD Securities explained, "as the rate of inventory accumulation continues to ease, so will the steepness of the super-contango. We remain long WTI Dec20-Dec21 spreads to express this view." However, the analysts were adding, "with that said, CTAs remain positioned for further downside, and we do not expect significant flow from this group of participants."
WTI levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|31.42
|Today Daily Change
|-1.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.08
|Today daily open
|32.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.28
|Daily SMA50
|25.45
|Daily SMA100
|39.91
|Daily SMA200
|48.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|33.11
|Previous Daily Low
|29.62
|Previous Weekly High
|29.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.64
|Previous Monthly High
|32.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|8.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|31.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|30.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|30.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|33.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|35.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|37.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
