WTI hits weekly lows beneath $45.00 following huge headline EIA inventory build

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • WTI crude oil futures fell into negative territory and even briefly below $45.00 in wake of a bearish weekly EIA report.
  • Crude oil traders now return their focus to broader risk appetite ahead of key risk events incoming this week.

WTI crude oil slumped from above $46.00 to fresh weekly lows below $45.00 in wake of a bearish weekly EIA crude oil inventory report. The American benchmark for sweet light crude has since recovered from worst levels and around $45.50, but still trades with losses of around 0.2% or 10 cents on the day.

Bearish EIA report

Crude oil prices took a hit in wake of a much larger than expected headline build in EIA crude oil inventory data. Crude stocks rose 15.189M barrels last week versus expectations for a drop of 1.424M. This took total US crude oil inventories to 503.2M barrels, about 11% above the average over the last five years. Gasoline and Distillate stocks also posted much larger than expected builds of 5.222M (exp. 1.414M) and 4.222M (exp. 2.271M) respectively, while US production was steady at 11.1M barrels per day.

WTI continues to trade within recent ranges

Although close to lows on the week, WTI continues to trade largely within this month’s ranges, a range capped by the mid-$46.00s to the upside and supported by the upper $43.00s to the downside.

Looking at WTI on a shorter time horizon, however, it does seem to have formed something of a bearish trend channel, with the downtrend linking the 4, 7 and 9 December highs acting as resistance and the downtrend linking the 7, 8 and 9 December lows acting as support.

WTI four hour chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties

EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties

EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns

GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region

XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region

The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.

Gold news

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.

Read more

WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA

WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA

Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures