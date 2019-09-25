WTI hits fresh weekly lows as Saudi restores oil production capacity

- WTI extends losses amid bearish API reports and Saudi oil supplies back online.
- Next of note: Mid-East geopolitical, trade updates and EIA Crude Stocks data.
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its seven-day long losing streak on Wednesday, with the sentiment undermined by swelling US crude inventories and easing Saudi oil supplies concerns.
WTI on its way to close Sept 16’s bullish opening gap?
The barrel of WTI keeps its bearish momentum intact and looks to close in the massive bullish opening seen on September 16th, in light of the Houthi attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The prices came under fresh selling pressure last hour and printed fresh weekly lows sub-56.50 after Reuters reported sources, as saying that the Saudi oil production capacity is restored.
Moreover, easing US-Iran geopolitical tensions also adds to the oil-price weakness, especially after the Iranian government spokesman said that Iran is willing to give reassurances, accept small changes to nuclear accord if US returns to deal.
Meanwhile, the rising US crude stockpiles continue to weigh negatively on the black gold. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported late Tuesday that the US crude supplies rose by 1.4 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 20th.
Looking ahead, the risks remain skewed to the downside in oil prices amid a risk-off market profile and ahead of the US weekly Crude Stocks data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later today at 1430 GMT.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|57.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.86
|Daily SMA50
|56.01
|Daily SMA100
|56.88
|Daily SMA200
|56.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.73
|Previous Daily Low
|56.96
|Previous Weekly High
|63.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.56
|Previous Monthly High
|58.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.10 amid growing trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, marginally lower. President Trump criticized China\s trade practices despite Chinese buying of agrifoods. The US is also considering tariffs against the EU amid the Airbus dispute.
GBP/USD pressured as parliament reconvenes and political uncertainty grows
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2450, off the highs. Optimism from parliament's reconvening has faded as the next steps are unclear. There is no breakthrough in Brexit talks.
USD/JPY: Intraday positive move stalls near 100-SMA on 4-hourly chart
China's move to buy more US farm products boosted global risk sentiment. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remained supportive. Bullish traders further took cues from recovering US bond yields/USD uptick.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1530 level
Gold traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday, albeit remained well within the striking distance of near three-week tops set in the previous session.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Falls in September
American consumers lost some of their ebullience this month as labor market success was undermined by the continuing stand-off in the US China trade dispute.