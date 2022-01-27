WTI hits fresh multi-year highs in mid-$88.00s before bout of proft-taking sends prices back to mid-$86.00s

- WTI hit fresh multi-year highs above $88.00 per barrel recently, breaking above last week’s highs.
- Profit-taking has since seen WTI drop back into the mid-$86.00s, but oil holds onto decent on the week gains.
- Positive risk appetite and ongoing geopolitical and OPEC+ supply concerns are an ongoing source of support that might limit downside.
Crude oil prices have been on the back foot in recent trade amid profit-taking after they plowed to fresh multi-year highs. Front-month WTI futures surpassed the $88.00 level for the first time since October 2014 in the last few hours, finally managing to surpass last week’s highs just under $88.00 after failing on Wednesday in wake of the hawkish Fed meeting. However, profit-taking in the last few minutes has seen WTI give up its earlier session gains and slip back into the mid-$86.00s, where it trades down by slightly more than 50 cents on the day. At current levels near-$86.50, oil is trading well within recent intra-day ranges and still holds onto gains of about $1.75 on the week and is more than $4.50 up from earlier weekly lows.
Risk appetite has broadly taken a turn for the better on Thursday, with the S&P 500 up about 1.5% on the session, which (prior to the profit-taking) had been offering some support to crude oil prices. Meanwhile, according to market commentators and analysts, ongoing OPEC+ supply concerns and the tense geopolitical backdrop continue to offer support to the oil complex. After the US and NATO issued a formal response to Russian security requests (essentially rejecting demands to rule out Ukraine ever joining NATO and reduce their Eastern European military presence), global markets await Russia’s next move.
According to Reuters, tensions between NATO/Russia/Ukraine have been “fanning fears of disruption of energy supplies to Europe”. “A more pronounced price slide is being prevented by the Ukraine crisis, as there are still concerns that Russian oil and gas deliveries could be hampered in the event of a military escalation,” analysts at Commerzbank said. Meanwhile, oil market analysts remain concerned about the struggles faced by smaller OPEC+ producers in lifting oil output. Sources have indicated the cartel plans to hike output again in March by 400K barrels per day. OPEC+ supply and geopolitical concerns shielded oil prices this week from bearish US inventory data, which showed a surprise 2.4M barrel inventory build last week.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|86.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|86.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.14
|Daily SMA50
|75.76
|Daily SMA100
|76.84
|Daily SMA200
|72.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|87.48
|Previous Daily Low
|84.64
|Previous Weekly High
|86.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.64
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|86.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|88.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.1150 area after mixed US data
EUR/USD continues to edge lower in the early American session and trades at its weakest level since June 2020 below 1.1150. The data from the US showed that the GDP expanded at a stronger pace than expected in Q4. On a negative note, Durable Goods Orders in December contracted by 0.9%.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3350, renews five-week lows
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure on Thursday and trades at its lowest level since late December below 1.3370. Following the upbeat growth data from the US, the US Dollar Index is rising more than 0.7% on the day above 97.00.
Gold drops below key $1,800 area
Gold is already down more than 1% on a daily basis and trades below $1,800 for the first time since January 10. The unabated dollar strength following FOMC Chairman Powell's hawkish remarks continues to weigh heavily on the pair.
Crypto losses contained as markets rebound
BTC dipped in the US trading session after the Fed gave markets the message that they expect to make more rate hikes in 2022. Since then price action has been kept very much contained by bulls.
Tesla share price hits speed bump
The Tesla share price has been under pressure for most of this month, having fallen below its $1trn in market cap it has struggled to rally from the three month lows we saw earlier this week.