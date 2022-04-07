WTI hits fresh multi-week lows, eyes test of March lows in $93.00s following IEA reserve release announcement

- Oil prices fell on Thursday, hitting fresh multi-week lows in the mid-$95.00s, as bears eye a run lower towards $90.
- First prices must break below March’s lows in the $93.00s.
- Massive oil reserve release announcements from the IEA plus technical selling seem to be weighing on sentiment for the moment.
Oil prices pushed lower on Thursday, with front-month WTI futures failing an attempt earlier in the session to push back higher towards $100 again and with prices subsequently sliding to fresh lows since 17 March under $95.50. At current levels in the $96.00s, WTI trades with on-the-day losses of slightly more than $1.50, with bears eyeing a test of March lows in the mid-$93.00s.
Non-US IEA nations on Wednesday announced that they would release a further 60M barrels of crude oil, which comes on top of the 180M barrel reserve release announcement made by US authorities last week. 15M of those barrels will come from Japan, the Foreign Minister there revealed on Thursday. The prospect of all these added barrels in the near-term is clearly weighing on crude oil, as it reduces the acute threat of a near-term supply shortage as Russian output falls due to sanctions.
Technicians noted that WTI made bearish moves on Thursday, confirming a break below a key long-term pennant that had been squeezing the price action over the last few weeks. Technical selling could carry WTI all the way lower to the next key support area around $90 per barrel. But analysts have noted that while the announced reserve releases from the IEA (the largest in history) are significant, they are unlikely to make up for the more than 2M barrels per day in output expected to be lost from Russia.
A push even lower than $90 thus might be a great difficulty. Indeed, should concerns about global supply continue (which seems very likely), a dip back to these levels is likely to be viewed as a buying opportunity. Some analysts pointed out that recent reserve release announcements have put upward pressure on crude oil futures scheduled for delivery further than six months out, given expectations that, following massive reserve releases in the coming months, nations will need to restock.
This diminishes the prospect of a pullback in oil prices later in the year. Meanwhile, other analysts said that recent reserve release announcements make OPEC+ less likely to open the taps, despite increased calls from major oil consumers for more output. All the while, indirect US/Iran talks to rekindle the 2015 nuclear deal and remove sanctions capping the latte’s crude oil exports remain at an impasse, with political decisions reportedly needed in Washington and Tehran to move things forward.
Aside from massive oil reserve releases, the only other factor that could ease the global supply squeeze is the state of lockdowns in China. As the lockdown in Shanghai enters its eleventh day, high-frequency flight data showed traffic at its lowest since early 2020. With the highly virulent Omicron Covid-19 variant proving difficult to contain, if lockdowns further spread, that presents a major threat to Chinese oil demand. China is the world’s largest consumer of more than 14M barrels of crude oil per day.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|96.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.58
|Daily SMA50
|98.51
|Daily SMA100
|87.14
|Daily SMA200
|80.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.02
|Previous Daily Low
|95.19
|Previous Weekly High
|111.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.94
|Previous Monthly High
|126.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|85.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 following earlier rebound
EUR/USD advanced toward 1.0950 after the ECB released the accounts of the March policy meeting. With the greenback regaining its traction on hawkish Fed commentary, however, the pair erased a large portion of its daily recovery gains and retreated to the 1.0900 area.
GBP/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.3100
GBP/USD is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and trading below 1.3100 on Thursday. The greenback holds its ground on the back of hawkish Fed commentary and upbeat weekly Jobless Claims data.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $1,930
Gold staged a rebound and climbed above $1,930 during the European trading hours on Thursday but struggled to gather further bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is posting small daily gains above 2.6%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Cryptos shake off the gloom, set for a u-turn
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies have been on the backfoot throughout the week as negative headlines made investors worry about what to come.
Why is SST going up?
System1 is an integrated digital marketing and customer acquisition firm with a focus on publishing, search, and acquisition. The firm owns a suite of publishing websites that reportedly reach up to 120 million people monthly.