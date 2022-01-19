WTI hits $87.00 level for first time since 2014 as Iraq-Turkey pipeline outage sparks fresh supply concerns

- WTI hit $87.00 for the first time since September 2014 on Wednesday.
- A momentary outage of an Iraqi-Turkish pipeline was attributed as driving the most recent gains.
- But the broader themes of tighter than expected market conditions and rising geopolitical concerns are also keeping oil underpinned.
Oil prices scaled fresh multi-year highs on Wednesday with front-month WTI futures hitting the $87.00 per barrel level for the first time since September 2014. Market commentators have cited news of disruption in oil flows along a pipeline carrying crude from Northern Iraq to Turkish port Ceyhan as behind the latest run of gains. Oil flows along the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline (estimated at about 150K barrels per day) have since resumed on Wednesday, with the disruption as a result of a falling power pylon, not an attack as some had feared.
So all in all, the one-day disruption amounts to little more than a drop in the ocean in terms of global oil supply. But the news was enough to add further momentum to the idea that global oil markets at the start of 2022 are significantly tighter than expected just a few months ago, whilst demand remains resilient. Recall that smaller OPEC+ nations have struggled to keep up with rising output quotas in recent months, leading to excessively and involuntarily high levels of compliance to the group’s output cut pact (about 127% at the end of 2021).
Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns about supply security have amped up this week amid fears that Russia (the world’s third-largest supplier of roughly 11M barrels per day) might be on the brink of invading Ukraine. Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East and around the Gulf Strait between the Saudi-led Sunni coalition and Iran-backed Shia militias based in Yemen rose earlier in the week after the former launched a surprise attack on the latter’s oil infrastructure.
Though the IEA, in its monthly report released on Wednesday, said that oil markets would return to surplus after Q1 2022, the agency raised its global demand growth forecast for the year. The agency also warned that commercial oil and fuel stocks in developed countries had fallen to their lowest levels in seven years and, as a result, any potential dents to supply this year could result in higher than usual levels of oil market volatility. Analysts continue to call for tighter than expected oil market conditions in 2022 to result in (Brent) hitting $100 per barrel.
Ahead, attention now turns to the release of weekly US private API inventory figures which will be released at 2130GMT and are likely to show crude oil stocks being drawn on for an eighth consecutive week.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|86.27
|Today Daily Change
|1.07
|Today Daily Change %
|1.26
|Today daily open
|85.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.07
|Daily SMA50
|75.12
|Daily SMA100
|75.87
|Daily SMA200
|72.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.3
|Previous Daily Low
|83.54
|Previous Weekly High
|83.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.44
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|86.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|87.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.1350 after US data
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 in the early American session as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. The data from the US revealed that Housing Starts and Building Permits rose by 1.4% and 9.1% on a yearly basis in December, respectively.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Crypto markets cling to the idea of a bullish breakout
BTC price is slowing down as it sticks close to a crucial support level with no volatility in sight. ETH and XRP are following the big crypto’s lead, showing no directional bias whatsoever.
Microsoft bets big on Metaverse with $69bln deal for Activision Blizzard
The move will give the tech giant access to Activision’s 390 million monthly users and headline franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush. Find out why Microsoft has made this move.