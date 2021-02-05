WTI hits $57.00 as bullish narrative continues to dominate

- WTI is having a strong finish to the week, having rallied as high as $57.00 on Friday.
- Higher stock prices, US bond yields, and a lower US dollar are all providing tailwinds to the crude oil complex.
Front-month futures for the American benchmark for sweet light crude, West Texas Intermediary (or WTI), has continued to grind higher on the final trading day of the week. WTI even managed to surpass the $57.00 mark for the first time since last January a few times, although for now seems content to consolidate just below this level, having rallied from Asia Pacific levels around the $56.50 mark.
Driving the day
US markets are seeing another risk-on day and look to end what has already been a very strong week with a flourish; the S&P 500 is up a further 0.3% and continues to advance further into uncharted record-high territory. US bond yields continue to advance, with the 10-year now back above 1.15% and eyeing a test of recent highs of above the 1.18% mark and the curve continues to steepen. Meanwhile, the US dollar has been on the back foot since a broadly underwhelming US labour market report for January.
In terms of correlations at least, this is a very positive backdrop for crude oil markets, hence the gains being seen across crude oil markets on the final trading day of the week. Downbeat US data is being shrugged off, largely because, if anything, it will only serve to reinforce in the minds of US policymakers that economic conditions need to remain ultra-accommodative. In other words, sluggish data puts to pressure on fiscal policymakers to enact further spending measures (US President Joe Biden has already decried the poor data, saying that at this rate, full employment is 10 years away) and on monetary policymakers to stay dovish.
Regarding fiscal policy; the news flow coming out of the US Congress this week has been positive. The Senate voted in favour of beginning budget reconciliation proceedings and the House is set to vote on this on Friday. This will clear the way for the Democrats to be able to push through significant sums of stimulus, even without the consent of the Republicans, although markets at this point expect that the Democrats will fail to get all of Biden’s $1.9T package enacted. The key thing here is that more stimulus will give a powerful boost to US economic activity, thus significantly boosting the demand for fuel.
Other factors keeping crude oil market participants feeling bullish include; ongoing vaccine optimism as major economies (led by the UK and USA) push for some level of herd immunity and 2) ongoing output cuts and flexibility from the OPEC+ cartel and its members, which most expect will result in falling global oil inventories in 2021. The fact that EU countries might on the cusp of tightening/extending lockdown restrictions may have weighed on European equities on Friday but it did not appear to dent crude oil optimism much.
WTI key levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57
|Today Daily Change
|0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|1.30
|Today daily open
|56.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|53.12
|Daily SMA50
|49.72
|Daily SMA100
|45.03
|Daily SMA200
|41.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.48
|Previous Daily Low
|55.21
|Previous Weekly High
|53.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.8
|Previous Monthly High
|53.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|55.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.20 after disappointing jobs report
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, up from the lows after the US reported an increase of only 49,000 jobs in January, worse than expected. Investors are eyeing stimulus news from Washington.
Breaking: Robinhood removes restrictions on purchasing stocks. Gamestop (GME) up 50%!
Robinhood has removed all restrictions on purchasing stocks saying "There are currently no temporary limits to increasing your positions". Shares in Gamestop (GME) are strong on Friday currently at $82.77.
XAU/USD extends rebound above $1,800 amid ongoing USD selloff
Gold continues to erase its weekly losses as the greenback remains on the backfoot following the gloomy US labour market report, which showed an increase of only 49K in Nonfarm payrolls.
LTC resumes uptrend to $200 after small hiccup
Litecoin price had a significant breakout from a descending triangle pattern. The digital asset re-tested the previous resistance level and has resumed its uptrend towards $200.
US Dollar Index challenges daily lows near 91.20
Following earlier new yearly peaks around 91.60, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost some upside momentum and now tests daily lows in the 91.20/15 band.