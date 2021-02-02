WTI hits 12-month highs above $55.00 per barrel

- Crude oil prices rallied to their highest levels in over a year on Tuesday, with WTI surpassing $55.00.
- Bullish inventories spurred upside into the Tuesday futures market close.
Crude oil prices rallied to their highest levels in over a year on Tuesday. Front-month futures for West Texas Intermediary (WTI) rallied from the mid-$53.00s to above $55.00 per barrel for the first time since January 2020, prior to the global spread of the Covid-19 virus, closing the session with gains of $1.51 or nearly 3%. Brent also saw daily gains of around $1.50, hitting the $58.00 mark for the first time in a year. As usual, futures trading has now paused until the Wednesday reopen at 23:00GMT.
Bullish inventory data
Crude oil markets saw a spike into the close of Tuesday futures trade following a bullish weekly API inventory report; crude oil stocks saw a surprise drawdown of 4.3M barrels (expectations were for a modest 400K barrel build). Gasoline stocks also saw a surprise drawdown or 200K barrels (versus expectations for a 1.1M barrel build). Meanwhile, the drawdown in Distillate stocks was larger than expected at 1.6M and Cushing stocks also dropped by 1.9M. In sum, API data showed inventories unexpectedly dropping across the board, a signal of stronger than anticipated demand in the week ending on 25 January.
Driving the day
Meanwhile, prior to inventory numbers, a number of other bullish catalysts contributed to the improvement in crude oil market sentiment on the day; 1) the US Congress is getting a move on with regards to the next US economic growth and crude oil demand boosting fiscal stimulus package (the size and scope of the package is yet to be determined but it is expected to be large), 2) vaccine news was positive, with strong data on the efficacy of both Russia’s Sputnik V and the UK’s Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine candidates (this will ease some concerns about new strains and poor efficacy), 3) bad weather in the North East of the US driving the price of heating oil to eight-month highs (and crude oil in sympathy).
Looking ahead, OPEC+ will meet on Wednesday. The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee met on Tuesday and issued new forecasts; as its base case, the JTC expects the oil market deficit to peak at 2M barrels per day in May, and for oil, stocks to drop in every month of the year. That means that OPEC+ inventories could fall below their five-year average levels by the end of Q2. Commodities analysts at Citi think that the declining inventories and rising prices will eventually spur the cartel into easing supply cuts. The bank “anticipate(s) that Saudi Arabia will reverse its 1.0M bpd “voluntary” production cut in April, with the wider OPEC+ restrictions likely to ease again beginning in May.”
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|54.97
|Today Daily Change
|1.40
|Today Daily Change %
|2.61
|Today daily open
|53.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|52.36
|Daily SMA50
|49.1
|Daily SMA100
|44.57
|Daily SMA200
|40.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.65
|Previous Daily Low
|51.6
|Previous Weekly High
|53.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.8
|Previous Monthly High
|53.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|52.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|54.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|56.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
