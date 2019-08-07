WTI heading back towards $ 53 support, EIA data in focus

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Oil suffers from US-China trade tensions, oil demand outlook and USD bounce.
  • The downside looks compelling ahead of US EIA Crude Stocks data.

WTI (futures on Nymex) witnessed a fresh leg lower last hour, following the overnight consolidation phase around 53.65 region, as the bears now look to test the two-month lows of 53.20 amid lingering US-China trade war fears.

Bears gear up for a break below $ 53 mark

The oil-price recovery from two-month lows, fuelled by bullish American Petroleum Institute’s (API) report, fails to find acceptance above the 53.75 barrier, as markets remain wary over the oil demand outlook, in the face of the US-China trade escalation that is leading into a currency war now.

Moreover, the black gold also remains undermined by the Yuan depreciation, which continues to have a negative impact on the demand for the risk/ higher-yielding assets such as oil. Meanwhile, a broad-based US dollar comeback also seems to collaborate to the downbeat tone around the USD-sensitive barrel of WTI.

All eyes now remain on the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly Crude Stockpiles data due later today at 1430 GMT for fresh directives.  

WTI Levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 53.41
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 53.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57
Daily SMA50 56.2
Daily SMA100 59.24
Daily SMA200 56.4
Levels
Previous Daily High 55.33
Previous Daily Low 53.29
Previous Weekly High 58.84
Previous Weekly Low 53.64
Previous Monthly High 60.99
Previous Monthly Low 54.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 54.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 52.72
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 50.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 54.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 56.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 56.8

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds onto 1.1200 as falling US yields counter weak German data

EUR/USD holds onto 1.1200 as falling US yields counter weak German data

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, stable. The euro is ignoring a fall of 1.5% in German industrial production, worse than expected. The US-Sino trade war is pushing US yields lower, weighing on the dollar.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: run to safety accelerates

USD/JPY: run to safety accelerates

The BOJ is trapped in its ultra-loose stimulus program. RBNZ decision to cut rates by 50bps exacerbated demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY poised to break below 105.51, the multi-month low set this week.

USD/JPY News

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1500 psychological mark

Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1500 psychological mark

Gold surged to fresh multi-year tops on Wednesday, with bulls now eyeing a move towards conquering the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  