- WTI seesaws around three-week high, picks up bids of late.
- EIA oil inventories dropped more than expected during the week ended on August 19.
- Concerns about US resistance to additional concessions to Iran also favor oil buyers.
- Mixed sentiment surrounding China and global growth tests the oil buyers.
WTI crude oil prices defend the 200-DMA breakout around $95.10 during Thursday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the black gold justifies downbeat inventory numbers and expectations of no sooner arrival of Iranian oil to the markets.
The weekly stockpile data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) mentioned that the inventories dropped by 3.282M during the week ended on August 19, versus -0.933M expected and -7.056M prior.
On the other hand, the concerns that the US will not consider additional concessions to Iran in its response to a draft agreement that would restore Tehran's nuclear deal - and potentially the OPEC member's crude exports, per Reuters, also favor the black gold prices. The news also adds, “Oil was also supported after Saudi Arabia suggested this week that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) could consider cutting output, though bearish economic signals from central bankers and falling equities weighed.”
Furthermore, the US dollar’s resistance to refresh the multi-year high, mixed US data and hopes that China may overcome the economic woes add strength to the energy benchmark’s upside momentum.
US Dollar Index (DXY) began Wednesday on a firmer footing before retreating towards 108.50 as equities pared recent losses amid a lack of too-strong US data. Talking about the US data, Durable Goods Order for July dropped to 0.0% versus 0.6% expected and an upwardly revised 2.2% previous reading. However, Nondefense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft rose past 0.3% market consensus to 0.4%, versus 0.9% prior. Further, Pending Home Sales improved to -1.0% MoM in July versus -4.0% expected and -8.9% prior (revised down from -8.6%). On a yearly basis, the Pending Home Sales decreased by 19.9%, versus the previous contraction of 20.0%.
“Various Chinese state media agencies are coming to the rescue of the local currency, the yuan, after the recent depreciation, justifying that the country’s strong exports should offset a stronger dollar and hawkish Fed rate hikes,” mentioned Reuters on Wednesday.
Amid these plays, Wall Street printed mild gains and helps the S&P 500 Futures to remain mildly bid at around 4,150. That said, the US Treasury yields remain sidelined after refreshing the two-month peak near 3.10%.
Moving on, risk catalysts are the key while the second version of the US Q2 GDP will join the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) for the said period to decorate the calendar.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the 200-DMA level surrounding $94.90, as well as crossing the $95.00 hurdle, keeps WTI buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.1
|Today Daily Change
|1.45
|Today Daily Change %
|1.55%
|Today daily open
|93.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.26
|Daily SMA50
|97.87
|Daily SMA100
|102.76
|Daily SMA200
|94.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.1
|Previous Daily Low
|90.4
|Previous Weekly High
|91.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|85.39
|Previous Monthly High
|109.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|88.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls eye 0.6950 for Thursday's business, bears need to get below 0.6880
AUD/USD has been bottoming on the charts with a move below 0.69 the figure from where it has formed a peak bullish formation and bulls will be looking to engage from within 0.69 again for a bust higher over the course of the forthcoming sessions.
EUR/USD treads water around mid 0.9900s with eyes on Jackson Hole
EUR/USD remains sidelined after a volatile day that ended near the opening price. US dollar bulls relinquished controls after mixed US data helped equities to print mild gains. The second readings of German/US GDP, Germany’s IFO Sentiment figures and US Core PCE data could also entertain traders.
Gold aims establishment above $1,750, DXY stabilizes ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price is displaying a lackluster performance as it is hovering around the critical hurdle of $1,750.00. On a broader note, the precious metal is auctioning in an inventory adjustment phase after a firmer rebound from Tuesday’s low of $1,727.85.
Crypto.com’s CRO edges near calamity, but On-chain metrics suggest whales aren’t selling.
Crypto.com price has fallen 20% since August 20. On-Chain metrics show a consistent reduction of CRO tokens on exchanges. The safest way to confirm an uptrend is a breach of $0.15 with an influx of volume.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months. Will Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech provide additional legs to the dollar rally?