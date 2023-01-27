WTI grinds higher past $81.00 on softer US Dollar, cautious optimism over future oil demand

- WTI clings to mild gains after two-day uptrend, braces for first weekly loss in three.
- Upbeat US growth numbers, likely inaction from OPEC+ and China reopening underpin bullish bias.
- Mixed details of US GDP, cautious mood ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge probe Oil buyers.
WTI crude oil price prints mild gains as bulls and bears jostle around $81.30 during the third positive day on Friday morning. In doing so, the black gold portrays the market’s cautious optimism surrounding the future energy demand, as well as cheers the US Dollar weakness, while waiting for fresh clues.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats to 101.80, following a corrective bounce off an eight-month low backed by overall upbeat US economics. On Thursday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the first estimate of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product that marked an annualized growth rate of 2.9% versus 2.6% expected and 3.2% prior. On the same line, the Durable Goods Orders jumped 5.6% in December versus 2.5% market forecast and -1.7% upwardly revised prior. It should be noted, however, that the growth of Personal Consumption Expenditures Prices weakened to 3.2% QoQ in Q4 compared to 4.3% marked forecast and prior readings. Further, Core Personal Consumption Expenditures eased to 3.9% QoQ for Q4 from 4.7% previous readings, versus 5.3% expected.
On the other hand, chatter surrounding a jump in China’s festive demand, backed by a report from Bloomberg, also increases the hopes of higher future demand from the US and China, the world’s top two economies.
It’s worth noting that the talks surrounding the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, also favor the Oil buyers. “The OPEC+ ministerial panel meeting on Feb. 1 is likely to endorse the oil producer group's current output levels, OPEC+ sources said,” reported Reuters.
Alternatively, a Reuters poll of global economists raises doubts about the cautious optimism and renew recession woes, which in turn probe the WTI crude oil buyers. On the same line could be the hawkish concerns surrounding the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BoJ), as well as the expected rate hike from the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
Moving on, the Oil traders will pay close attention to the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index for December, expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% MoM, for clear directions. Should the inflation precursor surprises the market, mainly by declining, the WTI may have further upside to track as it will weigh on the odds favoring the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes.
Technical analysis
Repeated failures to cross the 100-DMA around $81.65 by the press time, teases WTI crude oil sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|81.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.62
|Daily SMA50
|77.85
|Daily SMA100
|81.68
|Daily SMA200
|91.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.21
|Previous Daily Low
|80.02
|Previous Weekly High
|82.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.48
|Previous Monthly High
|83.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pullback appears unimpressive beyond 0.7085
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around the highest levels since June, marked the previous day, as it stays defensive near 0.7115 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The Aussie pair also challenges the previous five-day winning streak and teases sellers by forming a rising wedge bearish chart pattern on the four-hour play.
USD/JPY leaves 130.00 behind as upbeat Tokyo CPI pleases BoJ hawks ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation
USD/JPY renews intraday low to 129.75 as Japan inflation data renews hawkish bias over the Bank of Japan (BoJ) during early Friday. The US Dollar’s lack of ability to extend the previous day’s rebound, as well as cautious mood ahead of the key inflation precursor tracked by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also weigh on the Yen pair.
Gold refreshes day’s high above $1,930 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation gauge
Gold price has refreshed its day’s high at $1,935.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal picked strength after a minor drop below $1,930.00, which poised a bargain opportunity for gold buyers.
Solana price loses uptrend; Is sideways movement next, or will 26% corrections follow?
Solana price impressed traders and investors alike this month when the altcoin marked an exceptional rally of more than 150% to touch the $26 mark. Although, at the moment, the movement is slow, the altcoin is susceptible to further decline in value if it loses this level as well.
Is the current stock market rally sustainable?
Wall Street insiders continue to debate conflicting economic data and a possible earnings recession ahead. Data and earnings so far actually offer convincing evidence to support both sides of the arguments which is making it tough for either the bulls or the bears to gain an upper hand.