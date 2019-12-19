WTI goes into consolidation near $61 following five-day rally

- Crude oil stocks in US declined more than 1 million barrels.
- China announced tariff exemptions for US oil products.
- WTI is up more than 10% in December.
After posting gains for five straight days, crude oil seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate, which advanced to its highest level in three months at $61.17 on Wednesday, is now moving sideways in a tight range near $61.
Supported by the OPEC's announcement of additional output cuts and the phase-one US-China trade deal, the WTI is adding more than 10% in December.
Declining crude oil stocks in US allowed WTI to stretch higher
The weekly data published by the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed that crude oil stocks in the US fell by 1.1 million barrels in the week ending December 13th to provide the latest boost to crude oil prices.
In the meantime, China announced a new batch of tariff waivers on US imports that include refined oil products such as white oil and food-grade petroleum wax. Although this development is unlikely to have a direct impact on the oil market dynamics in the near-term, it's seen as a sign toward further easing tensions between the US and China, which is likely to help the global energy demand remain healthy next year.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|60.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.55
|Daily SMA50
|56.83
|Daily SMA100
|56.14
|Daily SMA200
|57.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.18
|Previous Daily Low
|60.32
|Previous Weekly High
|60.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.11
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
