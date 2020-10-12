- WTI under pressure, back below $40 psychological round number.
- OPEC+ continue to signal a willingness to revise their planned tapering.
The price of US oil is down some 2.9% at the time of writing having traded between a low of $39.07 and a high of $40.55 on the day.
Oil is down on concerns about the rising infections of COVID-19 around the world, stalling recovery in demand as travel and mobility broadly plateau.
Prices also fell despite the threat of supply disruption in the US Gulf. Hurricane Delta has weakened to a Category 2 storm, but it had already forced about 1.7mb/d of output in the Gulf of Mexico to shut last week.
Eyes on OPEC
Meanwhile, OPEC+ continue to signal a willingness to revise their planned tapering of the historic output deal.
Analysts at TD Securities explained that while the group of producers have signalled as much in the last meeting, by opening the door to an extraordinary meeting, this also comes amid stalling demand growth and rising Libyan production following a brokered ceasefire.
The analysts also explained that significant uncertainty remains with respect to the US election's impact on the domestic energy policy and international policy, particularly surrounding the Iran nuclear deal and fracking policy.
''In this context, OPEC+ is behaving as we would expect — the OPEC put is mitigating downside risks, while upside risks remained underpriced in our view. The right tail remains fat, as a continued economic normalization and covid-19 management could create a set-up for an upside surprise. ''
WTI levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.63
|Today Daily Change
|-1.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.82
|Today daily open
|40.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.81
|Daily SMA50
|40.9
|Daily SMA100
|39.97
|Daily SMA200
|39.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.68
|Previous Daily Low
|40.63
|Previous Weekly High
|41.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.13
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|41.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure, but above 0.7200
The Aussie is under modest pressure, ignoring resurgent Wall Street’s future. AUD/USD consolidates around 0.7210 ahead of Chinese trade data. Bearish potential limited.
EUR/USD stuck around 1.1800, coronavirus’ concerns weigh
The shared currency was unable to attract buyers despite the broad dollar’s weakness, undermined by new coronavirus-related restrictive measures in the Union.
XAU/USD anchored as DXY consolidates
Gold has held onto the support structure between $1,916/20 within the start of the week's range of $1,918.64 and $1,933.29, so far, as the US dollar firms into a consolidation.
Facebook's Libra can't happen unless it's regulated according to newest G7 draft
The recently released draft showed that the plan is to oppose the launch of Libra because there is a need to adequately address all the legal, and regulatory requirements first.
WTI: Double top on daily chart, 100-DMA offers immediate support
WTI (futures on NYMEX) extends its run of losses into a second straight day on Monday, in the face of a bearish reversal, which ensued after the price formed a double top formation on the daily chart.