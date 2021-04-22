WTI flirts with $61.00 amid fresh challenges to risk-on mood

- WTI fades bounce off one-week low after declining for two consecutive days.
- Covid woes, pre-ECB cautious and deadlock over US infrastructure spending add to the upside filters.
- Hopes of US-Iran peace battle Sino-American and Russia-Ukraine tussles to test the traders following downbeat EIA inventories.
WTI wavers around $61.00, near the one-week low, amid the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The black gold dropped during the last two consecutive days before recently waiting for fresh clues even as market sentiment wanes.
Although the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) 25% tapering to the weekly bond purchase propelled risks on Wednesday, the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from Asia and the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine, as well as US-China tension, test the risk-on mood. Furthermore, Australia’s recent rejection of China’s Belt and Road initiative also seems to push Beijing towards further punitive measures over the Oz nation.
Read: Fresh Aussie-China tussle, US infrastructure spending bill talks and covid woes can weigh on sentiment
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% after Wall Street snapped a two-day losing streak.
It should be noted that the US tried to appease Iran during the nuclear talks, via lifting sanctions over Tehran’s central bank, the national oil and tanker companies, as well as steel, aluminum and other sectors, per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The move should be considered positive for WTI prices as it will offer Iran more venues for its oil.
However, the recent jump in oil inventories, as well as scheduled run-up in the OPEC output, could test the energy bulls.
Above all, today’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and the US dollar’s reaction to the same will be the key to follow.
Read: European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
Technical analysis
Although 50-day and 21-day SMA may keep WTI moves tamed inside the $60.80 and $61.55 range, an upward sloping trend line from April 05, near $60.50, keeps the buyers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|61.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.8
|Daily SMA50
|61.49
|Daily SMA100
|55.98
|Daily SMA200
|48.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|62.54
|Previous Daily Low
|60.86
|Previous Weekly High
|63.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.77
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Complex candlesticks trouble bulls above 1.2000, ECB in focus
EUR/USD picks up bids to intraday high ahead of the week’s key event. ECB is expected to offer no fireworks but the BOC move keep momentum traders hopeful. Gravestone, followed by Dragonfly, test bulls between the key SMA, inside monthly rising channel.
GBP/USD trades above 1.39 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.39, recovering as the dollar cedes some ground. The greenback benefited from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
EUR/USD: Complex candlesticks trouble bulls above 1.2000, ECB in focus
EUR/USD picks up bids to intraday high ahead of the week’s key event. ECB is expected to offer no fireworks but the BOC move keep momentum traders hopeful. Gravestone, followed by Dragonfly, test bulls between the key SMA, inside monthly rising channel.
Enjin Coin price shakes off selling pressure, primed for a 25% rally
Enjin Coin price outlook has shifted to neutral. It is on the verge of completing a high probability bottoming pattern, showing a positive divergence from some of the other cryptocurrencies that have printed new correction lows over the last couple of days.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
The German ZEW Economic Sentiment, the Sentix Investor Confidence and Markit's Purchasing Managers' Indexes have been rising and surprising to the upside in recent months.