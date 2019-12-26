WTI flashes fresh 14-week top following surprise API draw, geopolitical catalysts

- WTI stays strong as a surprise draw in the API inventories suggests the decline in the official stockpile figures.
- The broad weakness of the USD, US-China trade optimism and geopolitical tension surrounding the US, North Korea and the Middle East might also have played their role.
- EIA data, Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Counts are in the spotlight.
WTI takes the bids to $61.80 by the press time of early Friday morning in Asia. The energy benchmark cheers the nearness to the signing of the phase-one deal between the US and China whereas surprise draw in API inventories and other geopolitical tensions add to the upside.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) said that the US oil inventories declined 7.9 million barrels for the week ending December 20 versus the previous rise of 4.7 million barrels. The numbers suggest a higher than expected drop of -1.833 million barrels in the official Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, up for publishing later today.
The US and China are finally close to the signing of the phase-one agreement, as confirmed by the US President Donald Trump and Chinese diplomats off-late. The same has propelled the market’s risk-taking capacity and boosted the commodities recently.
The US and Saudi Arabian alliance is on a seizing spree as it has captivated nearly 11 oil ships near the Jazan Port, as said by the Yemeni Oil company. The same has largely been criticized by the Egyptian President and indicates a rift between the US and the Middle East. The black gold has recently benefited from the global oil producers’ accord to extend the supply cut.
Oil traders will now follow weekly numbers of the EIA inventories and Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Counts for fresh impulse. While the EIA data is likely to post -1.833 M figure versus -1.085M prior, Baker Hughes registered 685 active rigs during the last release.
Technical Analysis
A sustained break beyond the eight-month-old falling trend line, at $60.85 now, opens the door for the price rally towards September month high near $63.15.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96%
|Today daily open
|61.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|59.09
|Daily SMA50
|57.39
|Daily SMA100
|56.39
|Daily SMA200
|57.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.22
|Previous Daily Low
|60.54
|Previous Weekly High
|61.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|59.75
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears five-month high amid broad USD weakness, phase-one optimism
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6950, a level close to the highest since July 26, amid the initial Asian trading session on Friday.
USD/JPY holds at near session highs, yen weakest as US stocks score fresh records
USD/JPY is trading around the highs of the day in very thin market conditions and precarious price action in the US dollar.
Durable goods orders for November are not coal for Christmas
The unforeseen plunge in durable goods orders last month is not a sign that consumers and business executives are pocketing their credit cards for the holiday season.
WTI flashes fresh 14-week top following surprise API draw, geopolitical catalysts
WTI takes the bids to $61.80 by the press time of early Friday morning in Asia. The energy benchmark cheers the nearness to the signing of the phase-one deal between the US and China.
USD/JPY holds at near session highs, yen weakest as US stocks score fresh records
USD/JPY is trading around the highs of the day in very thin market conditions and precarious price action in the US dollar.