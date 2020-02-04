WTI firmer, retakes $51.00 and above ahead of API

- WTI reverses the downside and trades above $51.00.
- OPEC+ meet to assess the impact of coronavirus on the market.
- API’ weekly report on supplies coming up next.
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have regained the smile on Tuesday and are advancing beyond the $51.00 mark per barrel.
WTI rebounds from YTD lows near $49.70
Crude oil prices have managed to regain some buying attraction soon after hitting fresh 2020 lows in the $49.70 region during early trade, area last traded in January 2019.
Speculations around an extension of the ongoing OPEC+ output cut agreement and the likeliness of deeper cuts have been sustaining the rebound in prices and the better mood among traders, all after the cartel announced an urgent meeting later on Tuesday in Vienna to assess the impact on the global demand of the Wuhan coronavirus.
Additionally, prices of the WTI remain supported by the broad-based risk-on sentiment in response to somewhat mitigated concerns over the Chinese coronavirus and recent better-than-expected results of US fundamentals.
Later in the NA session, the American Petroleum Institute will publish its weekly report on US crude oil supplies (-4.3M barrels prev.) ahead of Wednesday’s report by the EIA and Friday’s US oil rig count by driller Baker Hughes.
What to look for around WTI
The outbreak of the Wuhan virus and its potential impact on Chinese/global growth have been heavily weighing on traders’ sentiment during past weeks, adding to the already rising concerns on the excess of crude oil supply in the markets and demand fears. On the supportive side for prices emerge the persistent supply disruptions in Libya, the still uncertain US-Iran scenario and rising likelihood that the OPEC+ extend the current deal or deepen the output cuts.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is gaining 2.19% at $50.99 and faces the next hurdle at $51.96 (weekly high Feb.3) seconded by $54.35 (weekly high Jan.29) and then $57.03 (200-day SMA). On the downside, a breach of $49.66 (2020 low Feb.4) would aim for $49.32 (monthly low Nov.29 2018) and finally $42.20 (2018 low Dec.24).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 amid coronavirus headlines, USD strength
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, consolidating its losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues raging, taking a human and economic toll. The dollar remains bid after upbeat data on Monday.
GBP/USD is holding its ground above 1.30 amid upbeat UK data
After hitting a six-week low, GBP/USD has recovered swiftly and tops 100, underpinned by an upbeat UK Construction PMI. The US dollar is curbing further gains as US yields are rising.
Crypto warriors are resting, more glory ahead
Top 3 crypto assets and ETH/BTC entered an arena free from the dictates of bearish trends. Only XRP remains below the SMA200 in the daily chart. The market takes a break before heading for the moon, Saturn or ends of space, the sky is the limit.
WTI firmer, retakes $51.00 and above ahead of API
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have regained the smile on Tuesday and are advancing beyond the $51.00 mark per barrel.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.