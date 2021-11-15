WTI fends of $80.00 level for now despite growing cloud of worries

- WTI recovered from an earlier dip under $80.00 and now trades flat and closer to $81.00.
- Some commodity strategists argued speculation over the US tapping the SPR was overdone.
Front-month futures for the American benchmark for sweet light crude oil, West Texas Intermediary or WTI, shrugged off earlier selling pressure that threatened to send prices below $80.00 and back towards monthly lows at $78.28 to trade flat near $81.00. Nonetheless, a cloud of worries is building for crude oil markets.
Analysts are concerned about a potential hit to crude oil demand in Europe this coming winter as Covid-19 infection rates rise and countries tighten health-related restrictions. Meanwhile, there was more verbal pressure from the White House at OPEC+ over their sluggish output hikes and jawboning from Democrat lawmakers in favour of releasing US crude oil reserves. Other touted concerns include the strengthening US dollar and global inflationary pressures that might pull forward central bank tightening, stifling economic growth (and the outlook for crude oil demand).
Traders also pointed to comments from the UAE’s Oil Minister about how global oil supply is likely to return to a surplus in Q1 2022 as US shale comes back online. London-based energy research house Rystad Energy said on Monday that US shale would likely return to its pre-pandemic output levels of 8.68M barrels per day in December.
A few commodity strategists argued that speculation about a move by the US to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) had gone too far, which explained how crude oil prices were able to recover later in the session. But WTI is showing little sign of being at the beginning of posting a recovery all the way back to last week’s highs close to $85.00.
Speaking to Reuters, Louise Dixon, senior markets analyst at Rystad Energy, said “the market now seems to be less concerned about the current supply tightness, expecting it to be short-lived”. “Traders are instead refocusing on the return of two bearish factors – the possibility of more oil supply sources and more COVID-19 cases” she added.
Wti
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|79.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.78
|Daily SMA50
|77.29
|Daily SMA100
|73.63
|Daily SMA200
|68.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.48
|Previous Daily Low
|78.77
|Previous Weekly High
|83.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.77
|Previous Monthly High
|84.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sub-1.1400 and near fresh 2021 lows Premium
EUR/USD traded as low as 1.1379 after ECB's Lagarde reiterated that conditions for a rate hike are very unlikely to be met in 2022, adding that trimming financial facilities would do more harm than good.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 1.3450 Premium
GBP/USD shot to fresh three-day highs, closer to mid-1.3400s during the mid-European session, albeit lacked follow-through buying. Brexit woes and covid-related concerns pushed the pair to the lower end of the daily range.
Gold bulls in charge and still aiming for $1,900 Premium
Gold consolidates gains in the $1,860 price zone, marginally lower on a daily basis, although after reaching a fresh multi-month high earlier in the day. XAU/USD hit 1,870.48 during London trading hours, as the greenback shed ground on the heels of a better market mood.
SafeMoon bearish continuation pattern hints at 60% drop
SafeMoon price consolidation continues for its fifth straight day. Failure to return to above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0000040 will likely trigger a sell-off. Extreme volatility is expected.
Tesla declines drive Nasdaq underperformance
A mixed European session has carried through into the US, with the Nasdaq lagging behind thanks to another dour day for Tesla shareholders. Comments from ECB governor Lagarde highlighted the ongoing dovishness in the face of inflationary pressures, with their first-rate hike still slated for 2023.