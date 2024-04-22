WTI falls toward $81.00 as Israel and Iran downplay the risk of further escalation

- WTI Oil price depreciates on de-escalated geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
- US House passed new sanctions on Iran’s oil sector set to become part of a foreign-aid package.
- The hawkish sentiment surrounding the Fed’s monetary policy puts pressure on the crude Oil’s outlook.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price trades around $81.20 per barrel, hovering around its monthly low of $81.05, marked on Thursday. The decline in crude Oil prices can indeed be linked to eased geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, particularly following Reuters reports that Israel and Iran downplayed the risk of further escalation after Israel's strike on Iran.
Meanwhile, the passage of new sanctions on Iran's Oil sector by the US House, as reported by Bloomberg on Saturday, could also have implications for Oil prices, and restrict its ability to export crude Oil. This can reduce global Oil supply and contribute to upward pressure on prices. However, the impact of such sanctions on Oil prices depends on various factors, including the extent of the sanctions, and the response of other Oil-producing countries.
The expansion of secondary sanctions to cover transactions between Chinese financial institutions and sanctioned Iranian banks used for purchasing petroleum and Oil-derived products could indeed impact the crude Oil market.
On the demand side, the outlook for crude Oil is influenced by expectations regarding US monetary policy. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) indication that it may keep interest rates higher for longer, driven by concerns about persistent inflation, can affect the price of Oil. Higher interest rates tend to strengthen the US dollar (USD), making Oil more expensive for countries using other currencies, which can dampen global demand and contribute to lower prices.
The hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials, such as those made by Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, reinforce expectations of a tighter monetary policy stance, which could further support the US dollar and potentially weigh on crude Oil prices.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.91
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.11
|Today daily open
|82.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.84
|Daily SMA50
|80.65
|Daily SMA100
|76.93
|Daily SMA200
|79.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.53
|Previous Daily Low
|81.11
|Previous Weekly High
|85.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.05
|Previous Monthly High
|83.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
