- Crude oil prices fall during the day after rallying for six weeks, down in the day 2.82%.
- COVID-19 restrictions, and the spread of the omicron variant, dented market mood as oil demand decreased, dragging prices lower.
- WTI Price Forecast: In the near-term has a downward bias, though a break of the 200-DMA is needed so that WTI bears could target December 2 low at $62.34.
The US crude oil benchmark WTI falls during the New York session, trading at $70.34 at the time of writing. Concerns about COVID-19 restrictions and the omicron variant’s rapid spread dented investors’ mood and hit oil prices as lockdowns loom. That, alongside countries tapering some crude reserves, helped ease energy prices.
According to sources cited by Bloomberg, “the market is still in calibration mode around the virus.” At the beginning of the week, global equities and oil rallied, on the back that the newly discovered strain, although highly transmissible, caused mild symptoms. However, 19,842 new cases reported from South Africa on December 8 increased market participants’ worries, which flew through safe-haven assets as they waited for additional omicron information.
During the day, Western Texas Intermediate peaked above December 8 cycle high at $73.17, retreating towards the $70.50s area amid dented market sentiment.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which price influences commodities quoted in US dollars, is up 0.34%, sitting at 96.24, a headwind for WTI.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
WTI is approaching the 200-day moving average (DMA) at $70.06, which would be the first line of defense for oil bulls. Crude oil has a downward bias, as failure to break above the 100-DMA at $73.72 could push WTI towards a re-test of December 2 low at $62.34. If WTI bears reclaim the 200-DMA, the first support would be September 1 swing low at $67.01, followed by the aforementioned December 2 low.
To the upside, a bounce at the 200-DMA could push crude oil prices higher. The December 7 high at $72.81 would be the first supply zone, followed by the 100-DMA at $73.72.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.4
|Today Daily Change
|-2.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.82
|Today daily open
|72.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.85
|Daily SMA50
|77.94
|Daily SMA100
|73.78
|Daily SMA200
|70.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.81
|Previous Daily Low
|70.78
|Previous Weekly High
|72.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.34
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumed its decline on ECB’s rumours
Market players were surprised by news that the ECB could discuss extending the APP facilities program as soon as next week. EUR/USD trades below 1.1300 as Omicron uncertainty dampens the market’s mood.
GBP/USD on the backfoot around 1.3200
The British Pound remains depressed after the UK government expressed concerns and announced restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant in the kingdom.
Gold lower in range as caution persists
Spot gold edged lower for a second consecutive day, trading at around $1,776, after bottoming at $1,773.72 a troy ounce. The bright metal keeps trading within familiar levels under the critical 1,800 threshold, unable to attract investors in risk-off scenarios.
Cryptos hit the breaks while investors make up their mind
BTC saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. ETH breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go next.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?