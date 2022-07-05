- WTI drops like a stone on fears of a global recession and a strong US dollar.
- Bulls note that product inventories are at critically low levels, which suggests restocking will keep crude oil demand strong.
At 98.73, the price of oil is down 10.6% on the day after falling from a high of $111.42 to a low of $97.46. The black gold has drop like a stone on Tuesday due to the worries over the global recession and curtailing demand overshadowed a strike by Norwegian oil and gas workers that could cut exports and exacerbate supply shortages. However, the Union leaders have announced that the strike is over.
Investors are concerned over central banks across the world that is taking aggressive actions to limit inflation. Overnight, the Reserve Bank of Australia hiked by 50 basis points with more in the pipeline to come as per its hawkish statement. We are seeing safe-haven demand for US Treasuries that have also boosted the US dollar DXY by about 1.37% at the time of writing with traders taking it to a high of 106.792 on the day. This has also weighed on greenback-denominated oil as it becomes more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Bullish case for oil
Analysts at TD Securities noted, however, that ''product inventories are at critically low levels, which also suggests restocking will keep crude oil demand strong. Considering that little progress has been made towards solving structural supply challenges, even a slow rate of demand growth can endanger energy supply.''
In this context, the analysts argued that ''brent crude and distillates prices are also exhibiting strong asymmetry towards upside moves in demand, which could point to an uncoiling process should commodity demand rebound.''
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|97
|Today Daily Change
|-11.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-10.73
|Today daily open
|108.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|111.37
|Daily SMA50
|109.74
|Daily SMA100
|105.62
|Daily SMA200
|92.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.04
|Previous Daily Low
|105.61
|Previous Weekly High
|112.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.12
|Previous Monthly High
|121.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
