''OPEC has begun reducing output in line with the agreement to reduce quotas by 2mb/d at its last meeting. The market is also facing the deadline for European imports of Russian oil before sanctions kick in on 5 December. This has left fuel inventories tight, with Brent crude oil futures flirting with USD100/bbl during the session.''

''Nevertheless, the near-term fundamentals remain bullish. Futures opened sharply lower on Monday but slowly gained over the course of the day as the focus returned to supply side issues,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.

In future, as a consequence, WTI crude for December delivery closed down US$0.82 to US$91.79 per barrel. The officials on the weekend said the country will continue with the mass quarantines of major centres and regions when outbreaks of Covid-19 occur, Reuters reported. The statements ended hopes the country would move away from the policy and focus on growth. This followed rumours that a committee had been set up to consider how to ease restrictions.

West Texas Intermediate, WTI, was lower at the start of the week with Officials at China’s National Health Commission saying the country will “unswervingly” adhere to current virus controls. At the time of writing, black gold is trading at $91.87 and down 0.67% falling from $93.73 to $90.45bbls. China said it remains committed to its zero-Covid policy that has lowered economic growth and oil demand.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.