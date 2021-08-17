WTI falls below $67.00 on weaker demand concerns, USD rebound

- WTI trades with losses on Tuesday in the European session.
- Coronavirus jitters, geopolitical concerns and demand worries weigh on WTI.
- Higher US dollar valuations exert pressure at the upper level.
Crude oil prices trade on a lower note, albeit with less aggressive momentum on Tuesday. The prices opened at a higher level but failed to sustain the momentum and moving to trade further lower
At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $66.89, down 0.22% for the day.
The appreciative move in the US Dollar Index (DXY), which indicates the performance of the greenback against six major rivals, keeps the gain limited for the black gold for the time being. The US dollar was last seen trading at 92.75, up 0.10% for the day.
Crude oil prices are being pressurized on weaker demand outlook in China and rising coronavirus cases. The increase in US crude rig count and a firmer greenback also acted as a headwind for WTI.
Meanwhile, OPEC+ decided not to boost supply any soon, despite US pressure to add inventories to check an oil price rise.
Additionally, the fallout of the Afghanistan government also added to the pessimistic investor’s sentiment, as the country lies between South and East Asia and the oil-rich Middle East.
As for now, the US dollar dynamics continue to influence WTI prices.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|66.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|67.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.79
|Daily SMA50
|71.26
|Daily SMA100
|67.53
|Daily SMA200
|60.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.04
|Previous Daily Low
|65.53
|Previous Weekly High
|69.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|65.03
|Previous Monthly High
|76.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|67.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moves toward 1.1750 ahead of key US, EU data
The buying tone around the US dollar keeps EUR/USD undermined towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from broad risk aversion induced by the covid and geopolitical concerns. Eurozone GDP and US Retail Sales data hold the key.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3800 despite upbeat UK jobs
GBP/USD bears the burden of risk-off mood while pressured towards 1.3800 ahead of the London open. The UK's ILO Unemployment Rate unexpectedly fell to 4.7% in June. Covid concerns and the US dollar’s strength continue to weigh on the cable.
Gold: 100-SMA tests the rebound amid risk-off mood
Gold eases inside a choppy trading range around $1,790, down 0.10% intraday near $1,785 heading into Tuesday’s European session. The yellow metal rose during the last four days to consolidate the August 08 slump, before a recent pullback.
Axie Infinity price awaits a 26% breakout
Axie Infinity price is coiling up after setting up a new all-time high on August 11. The consolidation could lead to a 20% move that pushes it into a price discovery phase or lead to a retracement to stable support barriers.
US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar booster? Market mood point to a clear reaction
Never underestimate the American consumer – everyone visiting the US has seen its shopping culture, either at the mall or by seeing piles of carton boxes outside houses. Economists expect a minor increase in US Retail Sales in July.