WTI falls back below $ 54 ahead of EIA data

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Oil sellers return amid Europe risk-off, as global growth worries weigh.
  • Downside remains capped on bullish API report, ahead of EIA data.

Having hit fresh four-week lows just ahead of the 53 handle on Tuesday, WTI (futures on Nymex) extended its steady recovery mode only to meet fresh supply in Wednesday’s European trading.

The black gold failed to resist above the 54 handle and fell sharply to near 53.60 after a renewed risk-aversion wave gripped the European markets, in the face of rising global economic slowdown fears. Thus, the oil market panicked, fretting over the likely negative impact the dwindling global growth would have on the oil demand outlook.

Further, broad-based US dollar rebound amid increased safe-haven flows also collaborated to the latest leg down in the barrel of WTI. However, the sellers are seen catching a breath over the last hour, as the bullish Crude Stocks data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) continue to lend support. The API data showed late-Tuesday, the US crude stocks fell last week by 5.9 million barrels, against expectations for an increase of 1.6 million barrels, per Reuters.

Markets now await the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly oil inventories report due later today at 1430 GMT for the next direction in oil prices.

WTI Levels to watch  

WTI

Overview
Today last price 53.77
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 54.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.99
Daily SMA50 55.93
Daily SMA100 56.58
Daily SMA200 56.96
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 55.03
Previous Daily Low 53.25
Previous Weekly High 59.37
Previous Weekly Low 54.97
Previous Monthly High 63.13
Previous Monthly Low 52.77
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 53.93
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 54.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 53.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 52.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 55.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 55.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 56.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

