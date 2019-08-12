WTI fails to pick up a bid despite geopolitical tension

WTI fall short of portraying political tension surrounding Iran amid lack of fresh news from trade front, Japan off and lack of data/events.

The US advisor John Bolton reaches the UK, Iran warns of war in the Gulf.

With the Japanese markets off and no major data/events scheduled for publishing from rest of the world, WTI prices fail to extend the previous run-up while trading near $54.25 heading into the European traders’ return from the weekend on Monday.

The price positive aspects are latest comments from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri who warned of war if Israel marks a presence in the Persian Gulf. The statement rolled out after Israel said to support the US in safeguarding the global oil transit in the Gulf of Hormuz.

Adding to the political pessimism is the likely push by the US National Security Adviser John Bolton to the UK during his visit. The Trump administration has been against Iran and the UK has recently supported its proposal to join hands for safe oil transit in the Persian Gulf. However, Mr. Bolton is rumored to ask for increased security measures in the sea, in addition to further hardships for China’s Huawei, in his visit.

Also, declining European inventories and extended production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, including Russia, please the energy bulls.

On the contrary, the US-China stalemate isn’t much entertaining unless anything erupts from the official sources, which has been absent during the Asian session. Furthermore, no data and off at Japanese markets add dormancy.

Technical Analysis

FXStreet Analyst Ross J Burland spots the black gold’s inability to cross the 50 and 200-day moving averages while expecting further weakness: