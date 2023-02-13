WTI fails to justify OPEC’s Oil demand optimism around $79.00 amid risk-off mood

- WTI extends pullback from two-week high amid sour sentiment.
- Tensions surrounding unidentified objects, hawkish Fed weigh on commodity prices.
- OPEC expects upbeat energy demand, Russia braces for Oil production cut.
- US inflation data will be crucial for clear directions.
WTI crude oil pares the previous day’s gains around $79.00, down 1.22% intraday during early Monday, as energy buyers fail to ignore the broad risk-off mood. In doing so, the black gold also falls short of cheering the price-positive news from Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Russia will cut crude oil production by half a million barrels per day starting in March, mentioned CNN Business. The news also cites the Western sanctions on Moscow’s energy supply curbs as the catalyst behind the move that propelled Oil prices on Friday.
On the same line, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said over the weekend at an energy conference in Cairo that the cartel “expects global oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023,” reported Reuters.
While the hopes of higher demand and lesser supplies put a floor under the Oil price, the market’s risk-aversion joins the firmer US Dollar to weigh on the commodity prices. Among the key catalysts fueling the US Dollar Index (DXY), up 0.20% near 103.80 by the press time, are the fears about the mystery objects flying over the US and China. The US shot down nearly four such objects while China prepares to hit one such unidentified object while weighing on the market sentiment and fueling the DXY.
The market’s risk-off joins the mildly positive Fedspeak, especially after Friday’s strong US Consumer Sentiment and inflation expectations, to also weigh on the WTI crude oil. During the weekend, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker pushed back the chatters of a Fed rate cut during 2023. However, the policymaker did mention, “Fed not likely to cut this year but may be able to in 2024 if inflation starts ebbing.” His comments were mostly in line with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious optimism and hence challenge the US Dollar buyers.
Looking forward, WTI crude oil may await more clues for clear directions amid a light calendar. Hence, it may extend the latest pullback ahead of Tuesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January. Should the US inflation data arrive as firmer, the fears of hawkish Fed actions and economic slowdown weigh on the energy benchmark.
Technical analysis
WTI crude oil remains sidelined between the one-week-old support line and the 100-DMA, respectively near $78.80 and $80.90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20%
|Today daily open
|80.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.9
|Daily SMA50
|77.47
|Daily SMA100
|80.86
|Daily SMA200
|90.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.48
|Previous Daily Low
|77.64
|Previous Weekly High
|80.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.5
|Previous Monthly High
|82.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
