WTI fades the recovery to $ 52.85 despite more OPEC cuts hopes

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Oil cheers firmer Yuan, hopes of more OPEC cuts, strong Chinese oil demand.
  • Bounce capped by bearish US EIA Crude Stocks data, US-China trade worries.

WTI (futures on Nymex) turns south heading into the mid-European session, as market reassesses the chance of more OPEC cuts while lingering concerns over the oil demand growth outlook weigh.

Bulls exhausted, downside resumes

The oil-price recovery from seven-month lows fizzled out just below the 53 handle, as the sellers returned amid an ongoing recovery in the Treasury yields that usually diminishes the attractiveness of oil as an alternative higher-yielding asset. Moreover, the sentiment around the black gold remains undermined by a build in the US crude stockpiles, as reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) a day before.

The overnight recovery in the barrel of WTI can be largely attributed to reports that Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, had called other producers to discuss the slide in oil prices. Further, a 14% rise in the Chinese crude oil imports in July pointed towards strengthening oil demand in the world’s no. 2 oil consumer, China and therefore, boosted the relief rally.

Looking ahead, the risk sentiment will remain the main market driver for risk assets such as oil, with the Yuan recovery having alleviated currency war fears and triggered risk-on market profile.

WTI Levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 52.23
Today Daily Change -0.01
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 52.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.59
Daily SMA50 56.06
Daily SMA100 59.16
Daily SMA200 56.36
Levels
Previous Daily High 53.74
Previous Daily Low 50.51
Previous Weekly High 58.84
Previous Weekly Low 53.64
Previous Monthly High 60.99
Previous Monthly Low 54.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 51.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 52.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 50.59
Daily Pivot Point S2 48.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 47.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 53.82
Daily Pivot Point R2 55.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 57.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

