WTI eyes $110.00 on renewed supply worries as EU progresses toward Russian oil embargo

- WTI sees more upside as Germany surrendered its opposition to the embargo on Russian oil.
- Finding a substitute for bulk exports of oil from Russia won’t be easy for the EU.
- The announcement of more stimulus from the PBOC has raised hopes of oil demand recovery.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, are trading near Thursday’s last traded price at $104.16. The oil prices have witnessed a strong rebound this week as supply worries overpowered the demand concerns. Supply concerns due to the prohibition of Russian oil by the Western leaders and demand worries due to the Covid-19 resurgence in China were resulting in a tug of war. Although bulls got underpinned and are likely to advance further as European Union (EU) progressed on the embargo on Russian oil.
The EU is aiming to prohibit the imports of oil from Russia sooner after Germany dropped its opposition. In earlier discussions, Germany was leading the criticism against the embargo on Russian oil overnight amid its higher dependency on fossil fuels and energy from Russia. Now, the major automobile exporter has surrendered its opposition, so the EU will do the required paperwork at the earliest. This may fuel the supply worries as a substitution of bulk Russian oil exports will not be a cakewalk. So probation of Russian oil by the eurozone in an already tight market will weigh pressure on the bulls.
Meanwhile, the announcement of prudent monetary policy guidance by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will reduce the demand worries in the dragon economy due to the Covid-19 resurgence. More liquidity infusion by the PBOC in its economy will ram-up the aggregate demand and henceforth the demand for oil. It is worth noting that China is the largest importer of oil and demand recovery in China will have a positive impact on oil prices principally.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|104.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.02
|Daily SMA50
|102.21
|Daily SMA100
|91.56
|Daily SMA200
|82.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.9
|Previous Daily Low
|99.57
|Previous Weekly High
|109.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.79
|Previous Monthly High
|126.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|100.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
