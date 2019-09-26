WTI extends slide, drops to fresh 10-day lows near mid-$55s

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Recovering oil production in Saudi Arabia continue to weigh on crude oil prices.
  • Crude oil stocks in the United States rose more than expected last week.
  • The positive impact of trade optimism on crude oil prices stays limited.

Crude oil prices staged a late recovery and closed the day virtually unchanged on Wednesday but struggled to gain traction on Thursday as markets continue to price the faster-than-expected recovery in Saudi Arabia's crude oil production following the missile and drone attacks, which caused a sharp spike in prices earlier this month.

Inventory report weighs on crude oil

Additionally, the weekly crude oil market report published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that crude oil stocks in the United States (US) increased 2.4 million barrels for the week ending September 23rd to make it even more difficult for prices to push higher. 

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stretched lower on Thursday and touched its lowest level since September 16th at $55.40. As of writing, the WTI is trading at $55.65, erasing 1.8% on a daily basis.

On the other hand, Chinese Commerce Ministry Spokesman Gao told reporters that they were preparing for making progress in trade negotiations with the US next month in Washington. Nevertheless, the positive impact of this development on crude oil was relatively limited.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 55.8
Today Daily Change -1.08
Today Daily Change % -1.90
Today daily open 56.88
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.91
Daily SMA50 56.01
Daily SMA100 56.83
Daily SMA200 56.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.24
Previous Daily Low 55.86
Previous Weekly High 63.13
Previous Weekly Low 57.56
Previous Monthly High 58.02
Previous Monthly Low 50.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 56.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 55.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.46
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 58.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

