WTI extends recovery, clings to strong gains above $38

- Crude oil prices are rising on Thursday with the WTI breaking above $38.
- OPEC's JMMC is unlikely to recommend extending output cuts.
- Norway's oil minister says market stabilised quicker than expected.
After closing the first two days in the positive territory, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.65% on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time gaining traction on Thursday. As of writing, the WTI was up 1.9% on a daily basis at $38.40.
Eyes on OPEC+ JMMC meeting
The OPEC+ ministerial panel meeting started at 1230 GMT on Thursday and investors are waiting for the review on output cuts and compliance. Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) was unlikely to recommend an extension to the current output cuts from July into August.
Meanwhile, Norway's oil minister on Thursday noted that Norway had no plans to make deeper production reductions. "The oil market has stabilised more than we could have anticipated a few months ago," the minister added.
On Wednesday, the weekly data published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that crude oil stocks in the US increased by 1.2 million barrels in the week ending June 12th. Moreover, the underlying details of the report revealed that the US oil production last week fell to its lowest level since March 2018 at 10.5 million barrels per day.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|38.59
|Today Daily Change
|0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|1.61
|Today daily open
|37.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|36.34
|Daily SMA50
|29.13
|Daily SMA100
|34.8
|Daily SMA200
|46.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39
|Previous Daily Low
|37.48
|Previous Weekly High
|40.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|34.72
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|38.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|35.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|38.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|39.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls to 1.2450 after minimal BOE stimulus
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.2450 after the BOE boosted its bond-buying scheme by £100 billion, at the lower bound of expectations, and hinted at a slower pace of purchases. US jobless claims disappointed with an increase of around 1.5 million.
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1250 as US jobless claims miss
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, consolidating minimal losses. US initial and continuing claims missed expectations while the Philly Fed figure jumped back to positive territory. Coronavirus concerns are weighing on stocks, supporting the dollar.
Gold: Bears challenge 2-week old ascending trend-line, around $1720 level
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday bullish spike to fresh weekly tops, rather met with some fresh supply and has now dropped to a short-term ascending trend-line support.
Altcoin season just around the corner
The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations.
WTI extends recovery, clings to strong gains above $38
After closing the first two days in the positive territory, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.65% on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time gaining traction on Thursday. As of writing, the WTI was up 1.9% on a daily basis at $38.40.