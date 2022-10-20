WTI extends recovery above $85.00 as EIA oil inventories drop by 1.725M barrels

- Oil prices have recovered sharply amid a drop in oil inventories and in anticipation of sanctions on Russia.
- Investors have shrugged off headlines of an additional oil supply of 15 million barrels from the US SPR.
- The black gold may face headwinds from unchanged PBOC policy and upbeat yields.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have soared as a drawdown in crude oil stockpiles, reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday, returned optimism. The oil prices have extended their gains above the critical resistance of $85.00 to near $85.57 in the early European session.
On Wednesday, the EIA reported a drop in oil inventories by 1.725M barrels vs. expectations of an increment of 1.38M and the prior release of 9.88M. A surprise decline in oil stockpiles has infused optimism in the black gold, defended the pessimism from the oil release announcement by US President Joe Biden. US Biden announced a release of 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to balance out the demand-supply mechanism.
Optimism in oil prices is also backed by anticipation of further sanctions on the oil supply from Russia, which may cripple the global oil supply.
On a broader note, headwinds for oil prices are far from over. An unchanged monetary policy by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) may bring pessimism to black gold. Despite the economic turmoil due to the continuation of the zero-Covid-19 policy and vulnerable real estate demand, PBOC kept its Prime Lending Rates (PLR) unchanged. An absence of further monetary policy may impact the sentiment of the market participants.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has dropped sharply and has printed an intraday low of 112.77 as the risk aversion theme has faded. S&P500 futures have recovered their entire overnight losses amid a rebound in the risk-on market mood. Returns on 10-year US Treasuries are still solid.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|0.98
|Today daily open
|84.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.17
|Daily SMA50
|86.69
|Daily SMA100
|94.83
|Daily SMA200
|97.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.92
|Previous Daily Low
|81.65
|Previous Weekly High
|92.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.29
|Previous Monthly High
|90.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|80.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|85.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY tests 150.00 trigger point, intervention looms
The yen prolonged its agony against the US Dollar, printing a fresh 32-year low, as the USD/JPY reached a YTD high just shy of 150.00, as market players tested the prospects of another intervention by Japan.
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 0.9800 on weaker US dollar
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest uptick below 0.9800 in early Europe, as the US dollar remains on the back foot, despite higher Treasury yields. Renewed Chinese optimism over reduction in the quarantine period weighs down on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1200 amid USD retreat, UK politics in focus
GBP/USD is off the weekly low, recovering ground above 1.1200 amid renewed US dollar weakness in the European session. The UK political uncertainty, however, could limit the upside attempts in the pair. US data, Fedspeak awaited.
Gold retreats from $1,635 as China-linked optimism fails to tame yields
Gold price fades bounce off three-week-old horizontal support. Covid updates from China offered intermediate bounce amid a light calendar. Strong yields, hawkish central banks keep XAU/USD bears hopeful.
TRON buyers hold off the bears but not for long
TRON price is in a multi-year pattern with serious bearish implications. This pessimistic outlook, however, is not written in stone and could change if buyers come in at the right time.