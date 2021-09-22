WTI extends rebound beyond $72 after EIA data

- WTI touched a fresh session high above $72.00.
- EIA report showed that crude oil inventories in the US declined by 3.5 million.
- Saudi King said the kingdom worked with OPEC+ to stabilise the oil market.
After snapping a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, crude oil prices continued to push higher and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched a daily high of $72.20 during the American trading hours. As of writing, WTI was up 1.6% on a daily basis at $71.95.
EIA stock report helps WTI push higher
Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that commercial crude oil inventories in the US decreased by 3.5 million barrels in the week ending September 17.
Additionally, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment, as reflected by rising US stocks, is providing an additional boost to oil. Currently, the S&P 500 Index is up 0.72% on the day at 4,385 points. In the meantime, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz told the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday that his government worked with OPEC and non-OPEC producers, the group known as OPEC+, to stabilize the oil market.
Later in the day, the FOMC will announce its monetary policy decisions and oil is likely to preserve its bullish momentum in case the market mood remains upbeat.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.89
|Today Daily Change
|1.11
|Today Daily Change %
|1.57
|Today daily open
|70.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.5
|Daily SMA50
|69.13
|Daily SMA100
|69.25
|Daily SMA200
|63.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.42
|Previous Daily Low
|69.35
|Previous Weekly High
|72.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.3
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.74
EUR/USD tops 1.1750 after Fed cautiously moves toward tapering
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750, after the Fed said tapering its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme "may soon be warranted" but refrained from signaling a rate hike in 2022 and said inflation is transitory.
GBP/USD bounces on mixed Fed message
GBP/USD has advanced toward 1.37 after the Fed left its policy unchanged, signaled tapering but remained split on raising rates next year. The Evergrande crisis and potential US-UK trade deals were moving cable earlier.
Gold: Fed's hawkish tone marred by risk-on sentiment
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged says moderation in asset purchases "may soon be warranted". Gold volatile on the FOMC statement and rallies into daily resistance. Risk-on tone persists surrounding Evergrande contagion prospects abating.
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple price came down 20% since the beginning of this week. With some upside today, bulls stand to face a bull trap that could get quite painful. A better entry point at $0.78 looks to be more promising for bulls.